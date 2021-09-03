Social snaps of stars on set
B&B’s Jennifer Gareis (Donna, l.) proudly sported a kaftan from Katherine Kelly Lang’s (Brooke) kaftan line.
DAYS’s Thaao Penghlis (Tony, l.) posed with his BEYOND SALEM co-stars (from l.) Christie Clark (Carrie), Austin Peck (Austin), Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Leann Hunley (Anna).
GH alum Erik Valdez (ex-Trey) shared this snap from his appearance on SUPERMAN AND LOIS.
Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al, second from r.) and Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe, B&B, far r.) welcomed real-life duo Dave Annable and Odette Annable to FANTASY ISLAND.
“Hard at work & hardly working with my friends @officialstevenbauer and @harrylennix [pictured] on our new film ‘Nothing is Impossible,’ ” reported Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS).
RIVERDALE’s Mark Consuelos (Hiram; ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) stood with look-alike son Michael, who portrays a Young Hiram on the series. “Thank you to @writer ras for giving me and my family a memory that will last a lifetime,” Mark posted.
B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) masked up outside of the studio.
GH’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) visited his old ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT stomping grounds to co-host the show with Nischelle Turner. “Get the two of us together and… we just can’t stop,” he wrote.
Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer) gave Sydney Mikayla (Trina) a lift outside of the GH studio.
