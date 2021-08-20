Behind

Behind The Scenes

Credit: Instagram

Christopher Sean (ex-Paul, DAYS) booked a role on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) took a selfie outside of CBS Television City Studios.

Lawrence Saint- Victor (Carter) posted a pic from his B&B dressing room.

Thaao Penghlis (Tony) and Leann Hunley (Anna) snapped a shot while filming DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM.

Lauren Koslow (Kate) got suited up at DAYS.

McCoy leaned on Laura Wright (Carly, GH).

GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) shared a laugh with Executive Producer Frank Valentini while posing with Theo and Erik Olson, the twins who play Wiley.

“Yeah, she’s pretty cool,” praised GH’s Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) of Sydney Mikayla (Trina).

