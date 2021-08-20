Social snaps of stars on set
1 of 8
Christopher Sean (ex-Paul, DAYS) booked a role on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.
Photo credit: Instagram
2 of 8
Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) took a selfie outside of CBS Television City Studios.
Photo credit: Instagram
3 of 8
Lawrence Saint- Victor (Carter) posted a pic from his B&B dressing room.
Photo credit: Instagram
4 of 8
Thaao Penghlis (Tony) and Leann Hunley (Anna) snapped a shot while filming DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM.
Photo credit: Instagram
5 of 8
Lauren Koslow (Kate) got suited up at DAYS.
Photo credit: Instagram
6 of 8
McCoy leaned on Laura Wright (Carly, GH).
Photo credit: Instagram
7 of 8
GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) shared a laugh with Executive Producer Frank Valentini while posing with Theo and Erik Olson, the twins who play Wiley.
Photo credit: Instagram
8 of 8
“Yeah, she’s pretty cool,” praised GH’s Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) of Sydney Mikayla (Trina).
Photo credit: Instagram
Christopher Sean (ex-Paul, DAYS) booked a role on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.
Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) took a selfie outside of CBS Television City Studios.
Lawrence Saint- Victor (Carter) posted a pic from his B&B dressing room.
Thaao Penghlis (Tony) and Leann Hunley (Anna) snapped a shot while filming DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM.
Lauren Koslow (Kate) got suited up at DAYS.
McCoy leaned on Laura Wright (Carly, GH).
GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) shared a laugh with Executive Producer Frank Valentini while posing with Theo and Erik Olson, the twins who play Wiley.
“Yeah, she’s pretty cool,” praised GH’s Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) of Sydney Mikayla (Trina).