“Knocked up and Locked up!!” quipped Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea).
“We’re cool until they yell ‘ACTION’,” quipped DAYS’s Lamon Archey (Eli, l.), of his ALL AMERICAN co-star and on-screen adversary Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar Hill, GUIDING LIGHT et al).
“Back at it baby!!” enthused B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt). “Making sh*t all Bold n Beautiful n stuff!! But here’s a fun fact… these super awesome masks made especially for us!! Just keeping things safe in the studio!!”
GH’s Steve Burton (Jason) worked on his muscle memory.
DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) was flanked by Deidre Hall (Marlena, l.) and Jackée Harry (Paulina).
Kimberly J. Brown (“Chloe”) was all smiles at the GH set.