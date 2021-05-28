Kiara Barnes (Zoe, B&B) posted a pic from her trailer on the FANTASY ISLAND set. “And so it begins...,” she noted. Photo credit: Instagram

“The best publicist [Matt Kane, r.], and former tv lover [Joshua Morrow, Nick] in the biz!!” enthused Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea). Photo credit: Twitter

“I don’t know what Carter’s been up to, but tell him Lawrence wants to eat carbs again,” quipped Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B). Photo credit: Instagram

“It’s another @paige kinda day at work,” reported GH’s Kim Delaney (Jackie) of her wardrobe by Paige Adams-Geller. Photo credit: Instagram

“For the rest of my life, floral blouses and little gold ball earrings will remind me of Amy Santiago. #Brooklyn99,” shared Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). Photo credit: Instagram