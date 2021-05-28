Y&R

Credit: Twitter

Kiara Barnes (Zoe, B&B) posted a pic from her trailer on the FANTASY ISLAND set. “And so it begins...,” she noted.

Photo credit: Instagram

“The best publicist [Matt Kane, r.], and former tv lover [Joshua Morrow, Nick] in the biz!!” enthused Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea).

Photo credit: Twitter

“I don’t know what Carter’s been up to, but tell him Lawrence wants to eat carbs again,” quipped Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B).

Photo credit: Instagram

“It’s another @paige kinda day at work,” reported GH’s Kim Delaney (Jackie) of her wardrobe by Paige Adams-Geller.

Photo credit: Instagram

“For the rest of my life, floral blouses and little gold ball earrings will remind me of Amy Santiago. #Brooklyn99,” shared Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, ONE LIFE TO LIVE).

Photo credit: Instagram

Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora, OLTL et al) stopped to pose while filming as Isabel on the web series BEACON HILL.

Photo credit: Twitter

