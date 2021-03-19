Behind

“This is my final tweet because I am dead now,” announced DAYS Head Writer Ron Carlivati after meeting Salem newcomer Jackée Harry (Paulina). “I am no longer alive.”

Photo credit: Twitter

“This dressing room selfie is brought to you by ‘struggling to keep my eyes open,’ ” reported B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter).

Photo credit: Instagram

Kim Delaney (Jackie, GH) showed off her character’s wardrobe by Paige.

Photo credit: Instagram

“So excited to be back on screen as Sami,” enthused DAYS’s Alison Sweeney. “And of course always nice to have scenes with @ggering [Rafe]!!”

Photo credit: Instagram

Arianne Zucker snapped this shot at the end of her day as DAYS’s Nicole.

Photo credit: Instagram

Quipped a very limber Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R), “i get a lot of requests for ‘dressing room selfies’ but I don’t know what that means so am I doing it right if not plz help.”

Photo credit: Instagram

