“This is my final tweet because I am dead now,” announced DAYS Head Writer Ron Carlivati after meeting Salem newcomer Jackée Harry (Paulina). “I am no longer alive.”
“This dressing room selfie is brought to you by ‘struggling to keep my eyes open,’ ” reported B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter).
Kim Delaney (Jackie, GH) showed off her character’s wardrobe by Paige.
“So excited to be back on screen as Sami,” enthused DAYS’s Alison Sweeney. “And of course always nice to have scenes with @ggering [Rafe]!!”
Arianne Zucker snapped this shot at the end of her day as DAYS’s Nicole.
Quipped a very limber Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R), “i get a lot of requests for ‘dressing room selfies’ but I don’t know what that means so am I doing it right if not plz help.”