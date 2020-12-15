Behind The Scenes

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) posed in front of a photo of DAYS’s 2018 Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Drama Series, noting, “#covidsafe #gratefull #lovethisplace.”
“Thinking about things and stuff....,” noted Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R) while filming STATION 19.
“We took this picture at the end of our first day working together on @youngandrestlesscbs,” shared Melissa Ordway (Abby), with hubby Justin Gaston, who filled in as Chance. “it was the most fun couple of weeks I’ve had... getting to mix work with my best friend and love. So proud of you @jmichaelgaston You can truly do it all. How did I get so lucky?”
“Phyllis and Kevin [Greg Rikaart] are essential...,” declared Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis).
Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) prepared for motion capture work for a video game.
Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) and his daughter, Leila, baked cookies on an episode of Hallmark’s HOME & FAMILY.
Photo credit: Kim Nunneley / Alexx Henry Studios, LLC.
Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS) caught a catnap after an early 4 a.m. call time.
Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andre, GH) got camera ready.