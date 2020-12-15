Behind The Scenes

Stafford Rikaart O'Brien

Credit: Instagram

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) posed in front of a photo of DAYS’s 2018 Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Drama Series, noting, “#covidsafe #gratefull #lovethisplace.”

Photo credit: Instagram

“Thinking about things and stuff....,” noted Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R) while filming STATION 19. 

Photo credit: Instagram

“We took this picture at the end of our first day working together on @youngandrestlesscbs,” shared Melissa Ordway (Abby), with hubby Justin Gaston, who filled in as Chance. “it was the most fun couple of weeks I’ve had... getting to mix work with my best friend and love. So proud of you @jmichaelgaston You can truly do it all. How did I get so lucky?”

Photo credit: Instagram

“Phyllis and Kevin [Greg Rikaart] are essential...,” declared Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis). 

Photo credit: Instagram

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) prepared for motion capture work for a video game.  

Photo credit: Instagram

“Find you a stunt double that looks at you the way @mich.todorovic looks at me on @manfromtoronto #bromance,” joked Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas, B&B) pictured with his stunt double. Mich Todorovic.

Photo credit: Instagram

Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) and his daughter, Leila, baked cookies on an episode of Hallmark’s HOME & FAMILY.

Photo credit: Kim Nunneley / Alexx Henry Studios, LLC.

Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS) caught a catnap after an early 4 a.m. call time.

Photo credit: Instagram

Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andre, GH) got camera ready.

Photo credit: Instagram

