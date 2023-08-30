Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) “I was supposed to read with Hunter King [ex-Summer] but she was unavailable for some reason, so I read with Gina Tognoni, who was playing Phyllis at the time. I was really nervous because I had first been sitting in this room with seven other guys auditioning for the part. After everyone read, they had me and one other guy stay. At that point, the nerves went away because I felt they liked me. That helped solidify what I wanted to show them for the next round.” Photo credit: JPI

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) “Alison Sweeney [ex-Sami]. She was professional. She came in with utter confidence and made me feel comfortable and safe. She just assured me, and I’m assuming she assured everybody else, that we were going to do [the test] and do a great job. It was excellent. She made me feel really at ease, and I think that’s why I did the best that I possibly could.” Photo credit: EMILY SANDIFER

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “Ali Sweeney. I screen-tested for who is now Rafe Hernandez. The audition was to be Sami’s new love interest. The scene was Ali’s character fictitiously giving birth. I was coaching her through it, kissing her forehead and comforting her. Out of that screen test they decided maybe I shouldn’t be her love interest, but let’s make me her brother instead.” Photo credit: JPI

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) “I bumped into Melissa Ordway [Abby] while I was sitting in the front office and she asked, ‘Are you auditioning?’ and when I said, ‘Yeah,’ she was like, ‘I’m auditioning with you!’ She then filled me in on some details about Chance that I wasn’t aware of at the time, so instead of going in just blind, I felt I had a handle on this character. I always like to think that Melissa helped me get the job.” Photo credit: JPI

Darin Brooks (Wyatt,B&B) “I had meetings with Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] beforehand and then I don’t remember if Scott [Clifton, Liam] or Kim [Matula, ex-Hope] was first, but I do remember having to go in twice and read with both of them.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Thaao Penghlis (Tony, DAYS) “Gloria Loring [ex-Liz]. I was her husband coming back. I was having lower back problems, and I had to grab her, throw on the bed, and be brutal to her. That’s how Tony came in. When I did it, my back went out. She couldn’t stop laughing, and neither could I.” Photo credit: NBC

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “At DAYS, it was Lisa Trusel [ex-Melissa]. For Ned, it was Cheryl Richardson [ex-Jenny], who was lovely.” Photo credit: ABC