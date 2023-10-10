I was confused learning that Blair is Martin’s ex-wife on GH. Didn’t she marry Todd again? C.L., Brooklyn, NY Yes, the pair was revealed to have remarried off camera on the 2013 online reboot of ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Presumably, the marriage ended at some point, and she married and divorced Martin at some point after. Photo credit: ABC

I want to know if it is true that Camila Banus is leaving DAYS. That would not be fair for the characters of Gabi and Stefan, who want a loving and long marriage. I would be very upset if she leaves. Shawna, via email Yes, the actress wrapped filming as Gabi on April 28 and confirmed her exit in an interview with People magazine. Because DAYS films more than six months in advance, she’s still appearing on the show. Photo credit: Peacock

I just started watching the first season of TEEN WOLF. Is that the actress who plays Y&R’s Diane playing the mom of one of the teens? A.R., via email That is indeed Susan Walters, who played Natalie Martin for the entire six-season run of the show. Incidentally, the actress’s real-life husband, Linden Ashby, who recently reprised the role of Cameron Kirsten on Y&R, also played Sheriff Noah Stilinski on TEEN WOLF. Photo credit: MTV

On Y&R, has Victoria ever been widowed aside from the death of Ashland Locke? P.B., via email Actually, Victoria wasn’t married to Ashland at the time of his death, so she’s not considered his widow. That’s also the case with two other exes: Victoria was divorced from Ryan McNeil when he died in 2001, and she and Brad Carlton were no longer married when he drowned in 2009. Photo credit: JPI

Which B&B star has been on the most daytime soaps? Just curious. Jan B., via email That distinction belongs to Kimberlin Brown. Besides playing Sheila on B&B and Y&R, she also appeared on ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-Judge Cressman), ONE LIFE TO LIVE (ex-Paige), PORT CHARLES/GH (ex-Rachel), ANOTHER WORLD (ex-Shelly), SANTA BAR-BARA (ex-Candace) and CAPITOL (ex-Danny). Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

What year did Hudson West start on GH? I am so happy he’s back as Jake and can’t believe how grown-up he is! C.C., via email West assumed the role of Elizabeth and Jason’s son in 2016.