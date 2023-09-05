Destination: McCall, ID

Why There? “We were invited as board members, speakers and coaches to go on a camping trip that the kids get to do as part of our nonprofit, Arrow-Heart.”

Travel Companions: “Shawn Christian [ex-Daniel, DAYS et al] and my daughter, Isabella Lowder.”

If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “It was all about creating memories for our family and for all the kids we were with out in nature.”