Destination: McCall, ID
Why There? “We were invited as board members, speakers and coaches to go on a camping trip that the kids get to
do as part of our nonprofit, Arrow-Heart.”
Travel Companions: “Shawn Christian [ex-Daniel, DAYS et al] and my daughter, Isabella Lowder.”
If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “It
was all about creating memories for our family and for all the kids we were with out
in nature.”
“This is another coach, Michelle [l.], one of our campers and me. We took the kids on a nature hike, but it was a scavenger hunt. We gave them a list of plants, rocks and things that they had to find and cross off their list and, of course, learn about the environment.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Arianne Zucker
“I see my shirt tag sticking out. Come on, man. That’s what happens when you’re in nature. You’re not worried about your vanity. Shawn and I are looking out at Lake McCall. It was taken during a hike. The young lady that was in the prior picture wants to be a photographer, and she said, ‘Can I take your picture?’ We said, ‘Yes, please.’ Now we’ve got this gorgeous picture of the view that we had all the time.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Arianne Zucker
“Shawn created the Arrow-Heart logo years ago. He was speaking with the kids here. The relationship that he’s created with them is magic. Kids love him. It’s impressive. They kept calling him Tom Cruise. ‘Alright, Tom Cruise. Where are we going now?’ He looks nothing like Tom Cruise, but when he was wearing his cowboy hat, that’s what they called him.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Arianne Zucker
“That’s an old chime for like, ‘Food’s on ... Dinner time.’ It’s an antique they had hanging there. We were sitting on the balcony of the kitchen. Down below you can see all these benches around a fire pit. It was where we did our reflection time with the kids. They talked about what they learned during the day and the relationships they made.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Arianne Zucker
“We’re drinking coffee in the morning waiting for everyone to get ready for a hike. We’re having a moment before we head off on our adventure. It was kind of our reflection time, because Shawn and I are always ‘on’. We’re always giving back. It was a nice moment just to be able to sit together.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Arianne Zucker
“Isn’t this picture awesome? I think it should be in an ad. I took it, because, number one, he’s just so stinking handsome. And, number two, this was kind of our quiet time, when we got a little downtime. Shawn wanted to jump in the water. I was on the dock and I said, ‘Stop what you’re doing. You look so handsome.’ And the water was gorgeous, so I took this picture.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Arianne Zucker
