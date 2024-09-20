Real-life best friends Doug Davidson (a fan fave for his run as Young and Restless's Paul Williams, l.) and Rick Springfield (ex-Noah Drake/Eli Love, General Hospital) took fans along on their recent dining excursion. "Luncheon with the BFF! @rickspringfield at the lovely @rosewoodmiramarbeach it was great!!👍" posted Davidson. Rock star Richard Marx replied to Springfield's repost of the chummy pic, "Feeling very left out! 😂" and Davidson playfully responded, "rain check!!" Davidson's former Genoa City wife, Lauralee Bell (Christine), also got in on the action, commenting on Davidson's Instagram, "Greatest twosome at the greatest place! 😍" Fun fact: Springfield accompanied Davidson to his original Y&R audition way back in 1978! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Doug Davidson

GH star Jophielle Love (Violet Finn) recently reunited with both of her former on-screen parents — Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden Barnes; now Taylor Hayes on Bold and Beautiful) and Michael Easton (ex-Hamilton Finn). The young actress wrote on her Instagram, "Double date Sunday … Always big smiles when we are together !" Easton told Digest earlier this year, "I have such an affinity for Jophielle, honestly. I have a daughter and it’s very hard not to look at her and feel the same way for Jophielle." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jophielle Love

These two have been co-stars playing the same characters on two soaps, starting on Bold and Beautiful and then reuniting on Y&R. It's Patrika Darbo (Shirley Spectra, l.) and Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra). Darbo shared this shot on Instagram, saying, "With my fellow PGEC [Peer Group Executive Committees] member @thecourtneyhope at the JWMarriott for the [performers] party with other member groups." Hope commented on the photo, "You look so beautiful! 😍" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Patrika Darbo

Hope was also on hand for another reunion with her former B&B co-stars at the baby shower for Brytnee Atkinson (l) and husband Matthew Atkinson (Thomas Forrester). That's Rachel Herman, a B&B producer, in between the mom-to-be and Hope, with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester Finnegan) rounding out the group. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Courtney Hope

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) shared this picture of herself reuniting with former Days of our Lives co-star Leann Hunley (ex-Anna DiMera) on Instagram; the pair, along with Judi Evans (Bonnie Kiriakis), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Deveraux), Matthew Ashford (Jack Deveraux) and Thaao Penghlis (Tony DiMera) traveled together as part of a fan event organized by Starstruck Events. Seaforth Hayes wrote, "When you visit Grand Canyon, be sure to travel with people you love. The pleasure is so overwhelming, you’ll want to share it." She also shared a sweet memory: "Twice upon a time, I was there with my darling Bill Hayes- a precious memory. But time goes by… and this adventure put new sparkle on my spirit." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Susan Hayes

It was great to see Ian Buchanan (ex-James Warwick) reunite with his great pal and former B&B co-star Susan Flannery (ex-Stephanie Forrester) in this adorable picture that he shared to Instagram writing, "Me and my Girl!❤️❤️❤️" The photo was snapped at the birthday celebration for Buchanan's partner, Antonio Hendricks. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Ian Buchanan