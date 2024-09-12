Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps For The Week Ending In September 12

Young and Restless star Lauralee Bell (Christine) shared this adorable image on her Instagram stories, asking "Was the back row told to make funny faces?" That back row consists of Conner Floyd (Chance, l.) and Michael Graziadei (Daniel). Also pictured is her longtime scene partner and pal Michelle Stafford (Phyllis). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lauralee Bell

Bell also shared this shot, celebrating the fact she was back on the Y&R set and getting to hang out with these good friends and co-stars. What is Christine up to during this return? Stay tuned to find out. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lauralee Bell

The official Y&R account shared this image of Floyd with co-star Allison Lanier (Summer) and titled it, "Date Night in Genoa City." Their on-screen relationship is moving along nicely. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

General Hospital star Cameron Mathison (Drew) is all smiles enjoying the great outdoors while on location shooting his recently-wrapped shooting with Candace Cameron Bure for Great American Family Channel. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cameron Mathison

Carlo Rota, who has recently joined the GH cast as Sidwell, was captured on the set by his real-life wife, Nanzeen Contractor, an actress who, like Rota, appeared on the drama series 24. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Nazneen Contractor

Cherie Jimenez (Gabi) lets her followers know she's back at work in her Days of our Lives dressing room. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cherie Jimenez

GH has had some huge returns to the show, including these two — Emma Samms (Holly) and Jonathan Jackson (Lucky). Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

GH's official account shared this image of behind-the-scenes magic and wrote in the caption, "Holly has more than a few surprises in store for Lucky." Photo credit: GENERALHOSPITAL/X (formerly Twitter)

Gary James Fuller touted on Instagram that he was back to work at General Hospital, where he plays James West, Maxie's son by the late Nathan. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Gary James Fuller

Josh Swickard (Chase) seems to be amused by Evan Hofer's (Dex) uniform on GH. Bet he's glad his character is already a detective. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Evan Hofer

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) posted from the Bold and Beautiful set saying, "A lot of shows this week." Sounds like there's a lot of Brooke to look forward to! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Michael Damian (Danny, Young and Restless) checked in from the set of his newest project, The Wrong Paris, which will be on Netflix. The Wrong Paris stars Bold and Beautiful alum Pierson Fode (ex-Thomas) and iCarly alum Miranda Cosgrove. Damian serves as a producer and his wife, Janeen Damian, is both the director and one of the executive producers. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Michael Damian

DAYS star Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) got to pose with the "stars" of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. She wrote, "Love our commissary." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Linsey Godfrey

B&B's Naomi Matsuda (Li, r.) posed with her on-screen niece, Lisa Yamada (Luna), writing in the caption, "So much fun working with Lisa Yamada incredible gifted actress here!!!! 🌟 Lisa’s work is truly so natural and beyond- I am looking forward to working with her again very soon🌟Lisa is a Star to keep watching!" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Naomi Matsuda

GH shared more images from SNL star Sarah Sherman's stint on the show as Robin Finch. The official Instagram said, "[Sherman, top c.] has watched #GH with her mom since she was a little girl and we were thrilled to have them both on set this summer." She was joined by Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, l.), Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn) and Wally Kurth (Ned). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

Bell shared this selfie from her Y&R dressing room and wrote, "Fun day! TGIF!" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lauralee Bell

There was fun to be had in the DAYS hair and makeup room as Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) looks to be double-checking his 'do in his phone. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson

Romy Park shared this image from the B&B set as poor Poppy languished in prison, waiting to be freed. The actress did some incredible work when her character learned the culprit was really her daughter, Luna. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Romy Park

Sawandi Wilson (Isaiah, l.) poses downstairs at GH near the dressing rooms, holding his wardrobe for the day — the hospital gown his character was wearing while he was recovering from the hit-and-run accident — alongside actor Maverick Bracamonte. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Sawandi Wilson

Former Y&R star Shemar Moore shared this shot on the set of the new season of his primetime hit, S.W.A.T., writing, "BTS with @say_ahna Cooking up a GREAT scene.... @swatcbs Season 8 gonna be 🔥 🔥 ." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Shemar Moore

Young and Restless stars Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, l.) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) posed for the camera. Bregman shared the image on her Instagram story saying, "Always the best day when I get to work with @melodythomassco." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Tracey Bregman

The official GH account shared this hot shot and wrote, "Dex's first week as an officer at the PCPD is bound to be a memorable one. Don't miss a second of the drama as the investigation into Jagger's murder puts everyone in Sonny's orbit on edge." Photo credit: GENERALHOSPITAL/X (formerly Twitter)

Gorgeous Zuleyka Silver (Audra) posted this golden hour snap from the CBS parking lot after a fun day on the Y&R set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Zuleyka Silver