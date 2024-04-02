Actor Roundup: Would You Be Friends With Your Character In Real Life?

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) "Yes, because Lily is strong, a businesswoman, and loyal." Photo credit: JPI

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “Probably not. I can appreciate a lot about Josslyn, but I think we’re very different. I think she would be a little too intense for me!” Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “Absolutely! In fact, that's how I define Eric. He is my friend for a lot of years now and I really do like him. So, yes, we would be friends, as long as he lets me drive his car once in a while!” Photo credit: JPI

Victoria Grace (Wendy, DAYS) “I would. Wendy has so many qualities that I admire in a person. As a fellow woman, she's very strong and capable and smart, but also she's unapologetically herself. So I feel like I would for sure gravitate towards her in the real world.” Photo credit: JPI

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) "I would absolutely be friends with my character! But mostly for the hook-up for a possible discount at Fenmore’s!" Photo credit: JPI

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Yeah! Who’s cooler than Bill? Sure! How could you not be friends with Dollar Bill? Listen, if you’re on his good side, is there a better good side to be on than the billionaire with the jet and the yacht and the best of everything?” Photo credit: JPI

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH) “Sure! But only if he didn’t hand me a bill when I ask his advice.” Photo credit: Courtney Lindberg Photography <info@courtneylindbergphotography.com

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “I totally would be friends with Stephanie. I think she is cool, empowered and smart. I really admire how loyal she is to the people that she loves. I really love her relationship with her family. That's really sweet. I also feel like I could have a wine and pizza night with her, and it would be really fun.” Photo credit: JPI