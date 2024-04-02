Actor Roundup: Would You Be Friends With Your Character In Real Life?

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R)
"Yes, because Lily is strong, a businesswoman, and loyal."
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)
“Probably not. I can appreciate a lot about Josslyn, but I think we’re very different. I think she would be a little too intense for me!”
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA
John McCook (Eric, B&B)
“Absolutely! In fact, that's how I define Eric. He is my friend for a lot of years now and I really do like him. So, yes, we would be friends, as long as he lets me drive his car once in a while!”
Victoria Grace (Wendy, DAYS)
“I would. Wendy has so many qualities that I admire in a person. As a fellow woman, she's very strong and capable and smart, but also she's unapologetically herself. So I feel like I would for sure gravitate towards her in the real world.”
Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R)
"I would absolutely be friends with my character! But mostly for the hook-up for a possible discount at Fenmore’s!"
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B)
“Yeah! Who’s cooler than Bill? Sure! How could you not be friends with Dollar Bill? Listen, if you’re on his good side, is there a better good side to be on than the billionaire with the jet and the yacht and the best of everything?”
Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH)
“Sure! But only if he didn’t hand me a bill when I ask his advice.”
Photo credit: Courtney Lindberg Photography <info@courtneylindbergphotography.com
Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS)
“I totally would be friends with Stephanie. I think she is cool, empowered and smart. I really admire how loyal she is to the people that she loves. I really love her relationship with her family. That's really sweet. I also feel like I could have a wine and pizza night with her, and it would be really fun.”
Lisa Yamada (Luna, B&B)
“Yes, but I don't think I'd be best friends with her. I think Luna would be a girl that I like and we talk sometimes. To be completely honest, most of my friends in my real life are a bit nuttier! They’re loud and they have really big personalities and we tease each other and I feel like I wouldn’t be able to do that with Luna. I would love to be acquaintances with her, I just don’t see us being besties.”
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com