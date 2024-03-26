Actor Roundup: Who Is Your All-Time Favorite TV Character?

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) “I have to go Tony Soprano. He is the greatest anti-hero ever established. And THE SOPRANOS set the tone for HBO as a standalone cable channel that really could produce television. Tony Soprano was the founding father, so to speak, of being able to root for a bad guy or a good guy that does bad things.” Photo credit: JPI

Eva LaRue (Natalia, GH) "Beth from YELLOWSTONE. She is just a train wreck and the actress pulled it off beautifully! It is such a great character." Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) “Mike Seaver, played by Kirk Cameron on GROWING PAINS. I remember I permed my hair so it would look like his because I thought he was cool.” Photo credit: JPI

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “I’m going with Captain James Tiberius Kirk from the original STAR TREK series. Get this, we have a makeup artist named Toby Lamb and while we were talking yesterday, he was like, ‘My dad was actually on an episode of the original STAR TREK called “Bad Seed.” ’ I went, ‘You mean “Space Seed” with Ricardo Montalban? Who did your dad play?’ Toby said, ‘He was his first mate’ and I asked, ‘The character named Joaquin?’ and he was like, ‘I don't know.’ I said, ‘Watch this!’ and I looked it up on IMDb and of course I was right because I'm a total Trekkie nerd.” Photo credit: Getty

Elia Cantu (Jada, DAYS) “I LOVE LUCY. She makes me laugh. She makes me happy. If I'm ever having a bad day, it’s Lucy Ricardo to the rescue.” Photo credit: JPI

Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) "I have a few that I really enjoy. I was friends with and hung out with Peter Falk and I always thought the Colombo character he created was so much like him. Love a good Colombo, love a good Perry Mason. James Garner as Rockford on THE ROCKFORD FILES is another one. I mean, these are the kinds of guys that you will still turn on the TV and watch." Photo credit: ABC

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) “Elaine Benes because that would be my dream part on SEINFELD. I just love the show, I love the writing and I would love to be surrounded by three male co-workers. The one thing that people have no concept of is that I'm just a sarcastic goofball.” Photo credit: Elaine Lee Photography