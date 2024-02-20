Actor Roundup: Who In Your Cast Would You Like To Get To Know Better?

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) “Steve Burton [Jason] would be up there, and Michael Easton [Finn] would be up there. I haven’t gotten to hang out with him a ton, but I think he’s such a great guy.” Photo credit: ABC

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) "I would like to get to know Hayley Erin [Claire] more. She’s newer to the show and I knew her from before but mostly in passing! I’d love to have scenes with her and get to chat more often." Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “I would love to take Jackée [Harry, Paulina] out to dinner. I feel like she'd be a fountain of not just knowledge and wisdom, but also hilarious stories about the people she's worked with and the things that she's done. And she's great. I did some fun scenes with her early on, when she first arrived and the previous Chanel, Precious [Way], and Xander were married. I think Jackée would be a really fun person to sit with and really listen to. You’d just put a coin in her and set her going on a topic.” Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Don Diamont [Bill], obviously.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “Jon Lindstrom [Kevin] or James Patrick Stuart [Valentin]. I think they’re really fun, really cool people.” Photo credit: ABC

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “Jennifer Gareis [Donna]. All of her posts look like she’s living life to the fullest!” Photo credit: JPI

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) “Tanisha Harper [Jordan]! I love Tanisha and I am totally vying for a story where we keep the baby together.” Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elia Cantu (Jada, DAYS) “Deidre Hall [Marlena]. She's been in the business for so long. I would love to hear her experiences, her stories, and what advice she would give. I bet I could get some good advice from her.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “It’s crazy, I’ve known Scott Clifton [Liam] for almost eleven years, but since Carter and Liam don’t share much screen time, we don’t see each other much. I would love to get to know him more.” Photo credit: JPI

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) “My first thought is Trevor St. John [Tucker]. I’ve talked to him in passing and I watched him when he did Maurice Benard's [Sonny, GH] podcast and he's a really nice guy. My mom is actually a big fan of his and he was nice enough to sign a picture for her. I haven't spent a whole lot of time around him but he's always very friendly and I enjoy his work very much.” Photo credit: CBS