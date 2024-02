Actor Roundup: Who In Your Cast Would You Like To Get To Know Better?

3 of 11

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS)

“I would love to take Jackée [Harry, Paulina] out to dinner. I feel like she'd be a fountain of not just knowledge and wisdom, but also hilarious stories about the people she's worked with and the things that she's done. And she's great. I did some fun scenes with her early on, when she first arrived and the previous Chanel, Precious [Way], and Xander were married. I think Jackée would be a really fun person to sit with and really listen to. You’d just put a coin in her and set her going on a topic.”