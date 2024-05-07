Actor Roundup: Who In The Cast Knows The Most About You?

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “Since being in The Day Players [band], Brandon [Barash, Stefan], Carson [Boatman, Johnny] and Wally [Kurth, Justin] and I have really gotten to know each other on a whole other level. I mean, we are rolling around the country with each other. We spent five hours in a Dodge Durango the other night driving from Chicago to Detroit, and you talk. You're in the dark, and you're driving through the countryside, and you just start opening up about your lives. So we pretty much know everything about one another at this point.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) “Oh, that is probably Maurice [Benard, Sonny]. Maurice knows everything. He knows the ins and the outs. He’s the best.” Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “Tina Huang, who plays Melinda Trask. We have seen each other outside of work and caught up over margaritas. Once the margaritas are served, the secrets spill.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “I would say Lawrence [Saint-Victor, Carter] probably knows the most about me. He’s grown to be my best friend on the show, and he’s been a rock for me throughout the years. He’s an amazing husband, father, actor, writer, and all-around human and I’m blessed to be able to call him a friend. I hope he gets his Emmy this year!” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Hayley Erin (Claire, Y&R) “Definitely Camryn Grimes [Mariah], she’s one of my best friends. Love her and so excited to be castmates finally after all these years!” Photo credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Heather Tom [Katie].” Photo credit: Newspictures/ MEGA

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) "I think Evan [Hofer, Dex] or Eden [McCoy; Joss] or Avery [Kristen Pohl; ex-Esme], even though she's no longer here. I think the three of them knew the most about me. We keep in touch all the time and we're always talking to each other often and hanging out.” Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Wally Kurth (Ned, Days) “Judi [Evans; Bonnie and ex-Adrienne]. We started working together 37 years ago, when we were both very young, vulnerable, and naive. We were very intimately sharing our hearts with one another and our emotions, looking into each other's eyes and making believe that we loved this person and mean it and be true. So, we know each other and just really love each other. You just can't help it, when you're sweating lines in the dressing room. You bring up your personal life and what's going on in your life. So, it's just natural that she would become a really, really good friend, and vice versa.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images