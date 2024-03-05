Actor Roundup: Who Are You Most Rooting For at This Year's Academy Awards?

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) “I like Cillian Murphy a lot, and I think Oppenheimer was great. If I was a betting man, which I am, I’d pick him. He's probably going to win [Best Actor].” Photo credit: JPI

Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) “That's easy. Carey Mulligan [Best Actress for Maestro]. Also, The Zone of Interest for Best Picture.” Photo credit: JPI

Romy Park (Poppy, B&B) “Cillian Murphy as Best Actor [for Oppenheimer]. His accolades are long overdue.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) “Bradley Cooper [for Best Actor for Maestro]. I think his performance was incredible!” Photo credit: ABC

Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) “Ryan Gosling [Best Supporting Actor for Barbie] has been one of my favorite actors for years. I would love to see him win an Oscar, just any Oscar for any role. So obviously him." Photo credit: NBC

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “I’m really rooting for Danielle Brooks [Best Supporting Actress for The Color Purple].” Photo credit: ABC

Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS) “I like Cillian Murphy [Best Actor for Oppenheimer]. I watched PEAKY BLINDERS and I went, ‘Oh God, please.’ I like his eyes. He's soulful. He looks at all women like he really loves them. You can see it. And he respects them, even when he's a gangster.” Photo credit: Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) “Robert Downey Jr. [Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer] because a lot of his scenes were what actors sometime complain about: giving backstory or ‘all exposition,’ but he proved it can be done brilliantly and so interestingly, and compelling to watch! Besides that, I’m a huge fan of all his work.” Photo credit: CBS

Victoria Grace (Wendy, DAYS) “Probably the whole of the Oppenheimer production. That movie was just brilliant.” Photo credit: JPI