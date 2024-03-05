Actor Roundup: Who Are You Most Rooting For at This Year's Academy Awards?

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS)
“I like Cillian Murphy a lot, and I think Oppenheimer was great. If I was a betting man, which I am, I’d pick him. He's probably going to win [Best Actor].”
Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R)
“That's easy. Carey Mulligan [Best Actress for Maestro]. Also, The Zone of Interest for Best Picture.”
Romy Park (Poppy, B&B)
“Cillian Murphy as Best Actor [for Oppenheimer]. His accolades are long overdue.”
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Kin Shriner (Scott, GH)
“Bradley Cooper [for Best Actor for Maestro]. I think his performance was incredible!”
Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS)
“Ryan Gosling [Best Supporting Actor for Barbie] has been one of my favorite actors for years. I would love to see him win an Oscar, just any Oscar for any role. So obviously him."
Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH)
“I’m really rooting for Danielle Brooks [Best Supporting Actress for The Color Purple].”
Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS)
“I like Cillian Murphy [Best Actor for Oppenheimer]. I watched PEAKY BLINDERS and I went, ‘Oh God, please.’ I like his eyes. He's soulful. He looks at all women like he really loves them. You can see it. And he respects them, even when he's a gangster.”
Photo credit: Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock
Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R)
“Robert Downey Jr. [Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer] because a lot of his scenes were what actors sometime complain about: giving backstory or ‘all exposition,’ but he proved it can be done brilliantly and so interestingly, and compelling to watch! Besides that, I’m a huge fan of all his work.”
Victoria Grace (Wendy, DAYS)
“Probably the whole of the Oppenheimer production. That movie was just brilliant.”
John McCook (Eric, B&B)
“Carey Mulligan [Best Actress for Maestro]. I’ve been enthusiastic about her as I’ve seen her over the years, but she just rose up to the front for me in Maestro. I just thought she was stunning.”