Actor Roundup: Which castmate did you have the most inaccurate first impression of?

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. Of course everyone had great things to say about him, but I had no idea he was so full of surprises. After all this time, I am still finding out things about Thorsten here and there, in his life and his work.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) “I would say Jeanne Cooper [ex-Katherine], but that would be on a professional level. I had gotten to know Jeanne years ago and she’s very sweet and funny. But when I had to share my first scene with her, I felt so intimidated because she’s such a great actress. I assumed she’d be tough and serious but she was so giving and nice and went out of her way to make me feel comfortable.” Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH) “When I first acted with Robin Wright [who played Kelly on SANTA BARBARA opposite Grahn’s Julia], I thought she was the most angelic-looking young woman who spoke so sweetly — until she went up on a line and swore like a trucker on steroids! That girl was one of my faves, but no angel.” Photo credit: ABC

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “Brandon Barash [Stefan, DAYS; ex-Johnny, GH]. He was just rolling out of GENERAL HOSPITAL, so his mind wasn’t really there and he just seemed a little aloof. But then after I’ve gotten to know Brandon, he’s definitely not the guy that I thought he was.” Photo credit: ABC

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan, DAYS) “Ari [Zucker, Nicole]. When I first met her, I thought that she was just a super-easygoing, cheerful gal, which is exactly what she is. But I didn’t realize the incredibly strong woman and powerhouse behind the fun exterior that was actually there.” Photo credit: JPI

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “I had met Susan [Flannery, ex-Stephanie] once before [B&B]. I was on the Universal lot having lunch with Fannie Flagg when I was guesting on HARPER VALLEY P.T.A. And, here comes Susan Flannery. The first day she came down the stairs [at B&B], she said, ‘Get the cameras up! Put more light on this.’ So, my first impression was tempered by learning what an astute and accomplished daytime actress she really was. It was then I realized I was blessed to have such a powerful and accomplished lady working with me on that show.” Photo credit: JPI

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) “I was terrified of Laura [Wright, Carly] until a month and a half ago — not because of anything she did, just because I was nervous. She is just so terrific and awe-inspiring that I just don’t know what to do. Now, I am finally saying good morning at full volume and we are buds. It’s great.” Photo credit: ABC