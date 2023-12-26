Actor Roundup: Where Do You Hope To Be At Midnight On New Year's Eve?

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) "Where I would want to be at midnight on New Year's Eve is in bed, wearing some PJs and watching a movie!" Photo credit: ABC

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) "I have a five-month-old and a two-year-old. In bed!" Photo credit: Joanna Degeneres

Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS) “I know exactly where I’m going to be: I’m going to be in my kids’ arms, most likely. That’s the place I want to be — with my family. Their joy is my happiness.” Photo credit: Chris Haston/NBC

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) "Oh, that's easy — in my second cycle of REM sleep! I'll probably be home that night with [wife] Lauren and the kids and we can cheers with some wine or something very low-key." Photo credit: ABC

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS) “Cuddling with my dogs. I’ve got to make sure that they’re okay because they don’t like those fireworks.” Photo credit: NBC

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) “I’m going to be at a party. Some friends eloped and this will be their reception. They want everybody to wear gold, so we’re all going to be shining and sparkling into the new year. I bought three dresses to choose from: Light gold, dark gold and then gold gold.” Photo credit: JPI

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) "It better be a damn good party, maybe somewhere warm. A full-moon beach party with lots of fireworks and sparklers and champagne, that would be the ideal New Years’ Eve." Photo credit: JPI

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “Sleeping. My husband I usually watch the ball drop on East Coast time, so that’s 9 o’clock. That way we’re in bed by midnight. I know it sounds boring, but that’s usually what we do." Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) "Surrounded by my beautiful family." Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc