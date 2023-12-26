Actor Roundup: Where Do You Hope To Be At Midnight On New Year's Eve?

Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth; Howard Wise/jpistudios.comView gallery 10
1 of 10
Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH)
"Where I would want to be at midnight on New Year's Eve is in bed, wearing some PJs and watching a movie!"
Photo credit: ABC
2 of 10
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)
"I have a five-month-old and a two-year-old. In bed!"
Photo credit: Joanna Degeneres
3 of 10
Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS)
“I know exactly where I’m going to be: I’m going to be in my kids’ arms, most likely. That’s the place I want to be — with my family. Their joy is my happiness.”
Photo credit: Chris Haston/NBC
4 of 10
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH)
"Oh, that's easy — in my second cycle of REM sleep! I'll probably be home that night with [wife] Lauren and the kids and we can cheers with some wine or something very low-key."
Photo credit: ABC
5 of 10
Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS)
“Cuddling with my dogs. I’ve got to make sure that they’re okay because they don’t like those fireworks.”
Photo credit: NBC
6 of 10
Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS)
“I’m going to be at a party. Some friends eloped and this will be their reception. They want everybody to wear gold, so we’re all going to be shining and sparkling into the new year. I bought three dresses to choose from: Light gold, dark gold and then gold gold.”
Photo credit: JPI
7 of 10
Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B)
"It better be a damn good party, maybe somewhere warm. A full-moon beach party with lots of fireworks and sparklers and champagne, that would be the ideal New Years’ Eve."
Photo credit: JPI
8 of 10
Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS)
“Sleeping. My husband I usually watch the ball drop on East Coast time, so that’s 9 o’clock. That way we’re in bed by midnight. I know it sounds boring, but that’s usually what we do."
Photo credit: JPI
9 of 10
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)
"Surrounded by my beautiful family."
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
10 of 10
Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R)
"In bed asleep!"
Photo credit: JPI
Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH)
"Where I would want to be at midnight on New Year's Eve is in bed, wearing some PJs and watching a movie!"
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)
"I have a five-month-old and a two-year-old. In bed!"
Photo credit: Joanna Degeneres
Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS)
“I know exactly where I’m going to be: I’m going to be in my kids’ arms, most likely. That’s the place I want to be — with my family. Their joy is my happiness.”
Photo credit: Chris Haston/NBC
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH)
"Oh, that's easy — in my second cycle of REM sleep! I'll probably be home that night with [wife] Lauren and the kids and we can cheers with some wine or something very low-key."
Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS)
“Cuddling with my dogs. I’ve got to make sure that they’re okay because they don’t like those fireworks.”
Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS)
“I’m going to be at a party. Some friends eloped and this will be their reception. They want everybody to wear gold, so we’re all going to be shining and sparkling into the new year. I bought three dresses to choose from: Light gold, dark gold and then gold gold.”
Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B)
"It better be a damn good party, maybe somewhere warm. A full-moon beach party with lots of fireworks and sparklers and champagne, that would be the ideal New Years’ Eve."
Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS)
“Sleeping. My husband I usually watch the ball drop on East Coast time, so that’s 9 o’clock. That way we’re in bed by midnight. I know it sounds boring, but that’s usually what we do."
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)
"Surrounded by my beautiful family."
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R)
"In bed asleep!"