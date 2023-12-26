Your account
Actor Roundup: Where Do You Hope To Be At Midnight On New Year's Eve?

Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth; Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH)

"Where I would want to be at midnight on New Year's Eve is in bed, wearing some PJs and watching a movie!"

Photo credit: ABC

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)

"I have a five-month-old and a two-year-old. In bed!"

Photo credit: Joanna Degeneres

Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS)

“I know exactly where I’m going to be: I’m going to be in my kids’ arms, most likely. That’s the place I want to be — with my family. Their joy is my happiness.”

Photo credit: Chris Haston/NBC

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH)

"Oh, that's easy — in my second cycle of REM sleep! I'll probably be home that night with [wife] Lauren and the kids and we can cheers with some wine or something very low-key."

Photo credit: ABC

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS)

“Cuddling with my dogs. I’ve got to make sure that they’re okay because they don’t like those fireworks.”

Photo credit: NBC

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS)

“I’m going to be at a party. Some friends eloped and this will be their reception. They want everybody to wear gold, so we’re all going to be shining and sparkling into the new year. I bought three dresses to choose from: Light gold, dark gold and then gold gold.”

Photo credit: JPI

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B)

"It better be a damn good party, maybe somewhere warm. A full-moon beach party with lots of fireworks and sparklers and champagne, that would be the ideal New Years’ Eve."

Photo credit: JPI

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS)

“Sleeping. My husband I usually watch the ball drop on East Coast time, so that’s 9 o’clock. That way we’re in bed by midnight. I know it sounds boring, but that’s usually what we do."

Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)

"Surrounded by my beautiful family."

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R)

"In bed asleep!"

Photo credit: JPI

