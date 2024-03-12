Actor Roundup: What’s Your Guilty Pleasure TV Show?

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “I’m currently binging a million seasons of HOUSE.” Photo credit: JPI

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “Anything on Bravo. THE REAL HOUSEWIVES… of every city. I watch every city. I love that their lives are so different from my own. It's so entertaining. Elia [Cantu, Jada] and I totally bond over THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC. We talk about it. That's our show. But any of the HOUSEWIVES franchises, I am in.” Photo credit: JPI

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY, THE TRAITORS, LOVE IS BLIND and 90 DAY FIANCÉ!” Photo credit: ABC

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) “It’s like I become a different person on the weekend. Nothing I watch during the week makes up my Saturday/Sunday programming if I’m home chilling. I’m all over the place with shows such as THE INCREDIBLE DR. POL, DR. PIMPLE POPPER and BELOW DECK! “ Photo credit: JPI

Elia Cantu (Jada) “THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC. I've been watching it since the first season. I like the cast dynamics. There's some fun in there and plenty of drama. I just kind of immerse myself in that land for a while, if I want to escape my reality. And they have fabulous clothes. I love their fashion. I like the trips they go on too. They look like so much fun. I feel like I vicariously live through them in a way, especially when it comes to traveling.” Photo credit: JPI

Rena Sofer (Lois, GH) “I’d have to say BELOW DECK. But my proud pleasure TV show is RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE!” Photo credit: ABC