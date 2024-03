Actor Roundup: What’s Your Guilty Pleasure TV Show?

5 of 7

Elia Cantu (Jada)

“THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC. I've been watching it since the first season. I like the cast dynamics. There's some fun in there and plenty of drama. I just kind of immerse myself in that land for a while, if I want to escape my reality. And they have fabulous clothes. I love their fashion. I like the trips they go on too. They look like so much fun. I feel like I vicariously live through them in a way, especially when it comes to traveling.”