Actor Roundup: What’s Your Guilty Pleasure TV Show?

By

Lauralee Bell, Abigail Klein, Rena Sofer

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com; XJJohnson/jpistudios.com; ABC/Christine Bartolucci

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R)

“I’m currently binging a million seasons of HOUSE.”

Photo credit: JPI

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS)

“Anything on Bravo. THE REAL HOUSEWIVES… of every city. I watch every city. I love that their lives are so different from my own. It's so entertaining. Elia [Cantu, Jada] and I totally bond over THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC. We talk about it. That's our show. But any of the HOUSEWIVES franchises, I am in.”

Photo credit: JPI

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH)

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY, THE TRAITORS, LOVE IS BLIND and 90 DAY FIANCÉ!”

Photo credit: ABC

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R)

“It’s like I become a different person on the weekend. Nothing I watch during the week makes up my Saturday/Sunday programming if I’m home chilling. I’m all over the place with shows such as THE INCREDIBLE DR. POL, DR. PIMPLE POPPER and BELOW DECK! “

Photo credit: JPI

Elia Cantu (Jada)

“THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC. I've been watching it since the first season. I like the cast dynamics. There's some fun in there and plenty of drama. I just kind of immerse myself in that land for a while, if I want to escape my reality. And they have fabulous clothes. I love their fashion. I like the trips they go on too. They look like so much fun. I feel like I vicariously live through them in a way, especially when it comes to traveling.”

Photo credit: JPI

Rena Sofer (Lois, GH)

“I’d have to say BELOW DECK. But my proud pleasure TV show is RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE!”

Photo credit: ABC

Lisa Yamada (Luna, B&B)

“Oh, my guilty pleasure has to be THE KARDASHIANS, are you kidding me? And honestly, I’m not even guilty about it [laughs]!”

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

