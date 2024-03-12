Actor Roundup: What’s Your Guilty Pleasure TV Show?

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com; XJJohnson/jpistudios.com; ABC/Christine BartolucciView gallery 7
Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R)
“I’m currently binging a million seasons of HOUSE.”
Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS)
“Anything on Bravo. THE REAL HOUSEWIVES… of every city. I watch every city. I love that their lives are so different from my own. It's so entertaining. Elia [Cantu, Jada] and I totally bond over THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC. We talk about it. That's our show. But any of the HOUSEWIVES franchises, I am in.”
Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH)
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY, THE TRAITORS, LOVE IS BLIND and 90 DAY FIANCÉ!”
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R)
“It’s like I become a different person on the weekend. Nothing I watch during the week makes up my Saturday/Sunday programming if I’m home chilling. I’m all over the place with shows such as THE INCREDIBLE DR. POL, DR. PIMPLE POPPER and BELOW DECK! “
Elia Cantu (Jada)
“THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC. I've been watching it since the first season. I like the cast dynamics. There's some fun in there and plenty of drama. I just kind of immerse myself in that land for a while, if I want to escape my reality. And they have fabulous clothes. I love their fashion. I like the trips they go on too. They look like so much fun. I feel like I vicariously live through them in a way, especially when it comes to traveling.”
Rena Sofer (Lois, GH)
“I’d have to say BELOW DECK. But my proud pleasure TV show is RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE!”
Lisa Yamada (Luna, B&B)
“Oh, my guilty pleasure has to be THE KARDASHIANS, are you kidding me? And honestly, I’m not even guilty about it [laughs]!”
