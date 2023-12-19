Actor Roundup: What’s The Best Holiday Surprise You’ve Ever Gotten?

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS; ABC/Craig SjodinView gallery 7
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)
“My father was a carpenter and he used to build things. When I was living in Arizona with my mother and her father, my father sent me a piano. and he delivered it himself one Christmas. This was back in the ’70s, so it was painted like the Partridge family. It was like something out of The Muppet Movie! It said Stuart on it. He had just done an incredible job with it and I just loved it.”
Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS)
“Probably the day I found out I was going to be a father for one of my kids.”
Emily O’Brien (Theresa, DAYS)
“This memory from when I was a kid comes up: My parents bought my sister and I bikes, one purple and one pink, for Christmas, and they hid them. We had to go on this scavenger hunt to find them. It took half an hour and was so much fun. When we found them, we were just overjoyed.”
Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R)
"My extended family is scattered all over so there have been years when we get surprise visits. Quality time with them is always the best!"
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B)
"When we got our little girl, [family dog] Charli."
Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)
"Tickets to a Christmas Day Lakers game at the Staples Center against the Miami Heat, which was also the first time Shaq and Kobe played against each other."
Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte, GH)
“I have two. One of them was really cool — I had never gotten an animal for Christmas or anything, but one year, I came downstairs and right there were three little chicks! It was such a super-cool surprise to get chickens. The other one was that I opened a present and there was just a picture of Mickey Mouse, and I got surprised with a Disney Cruise! That was obviously pretty amazing.”
