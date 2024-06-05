Actor Roundup: What Do You Most Admire About The Character You Play?

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “Finn’s heart and his willingness to do the right thing.” Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “His tenacity, especially in regard to his desire to find love and a healthy relationship. He's been shot down so many times. I think any man would've given up at this point. I mean, he has had some bad luck. I still remember when Melanie broke up with Brady. He was engaged to Madison, and she died before they had a chance to get married. Then you had Arianna, who was tragically hit by a car when their love was blossoming. And most recently, Chloe kind of dumped him for Xander. Then Theresa came back into the picture, and Alex slept with her within a week. Now Kristen is sleeping with him. It’s like everything Brady’s ever had that was established is being ripped at the fray. But that's soap opera. I guess you’ve got to roll with those punches, and Brady keeps trying. You got to give him that.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “Her undying devotion.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) “His loyalty and his honesty to the people he cares about. Dex would do anything for them, and he cannot lie to the people he cares about. And I think that that’s really beautiful.” Photo credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “Deacon’s ability to adapt and overcome is truly remarkable. He’s a survivor, constantly reinventing himself and demonstrating his resilience in the face of challenges.” Photo credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Adam J. Harrington (John, GH) “Given how he was raised and what he went through, for John to have left, become an FBI agent — and become a very good FBI agent, I’m assuming — that’s a lot to overcome. And I have a huge admiration for that. I admire how he believes in what he's doing. It can cross lines and obviously he's got huge blind spots, but he really does believe in what he’s doing. However it looks, he’s trying to keep Sonny alive.”

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “Her loving character!” Photo credit: JPI

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) “I admire her passion. She’s passionate about everyone that she loves. She’s passionate about Johnny. She's passionate about her relationship with her mother. She's passionate about baking. She's passionate about the customers that come into her bakery. Her passion excites her and makes her a really great person to have in your corner.” Photo credit: Brandon Williams/Getty Images

Romy Park (Poppy, B&B) “I admire Poppy, a single mother who raised her daughter alone. I also admire Poppy’s priority, which is her daughter, Luna. She puts her daughter’s needs before her own.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “I admire Chelsea’s strength and resilience. She’s been through a lot!” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B) “What I admire most about Li is her loyalty to her culture’s tradition, her son’s fierce protection, and her dedication to him.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Allison Lanier (Summer, Y&R) “What I admire about Summer most is her tenacity. Even when she’s down, she's never out. She will always find a way to come out of any negative situation she’s in, and hopefully learn from it in the process.” Photo credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) “Oh, I love how she’s unapologetically herself. She does not care what anyone thinks. Maybe a little bit about Jason, but that's only after she’s already done something. She's sorry after.” Photo credit: ABC