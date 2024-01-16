Actor Roundup: What Advice Would You Give To Your Character?

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) "My advice to Nina would be, 'Be gentle with yourself. Don't be so afraid of losing the things that you really love because if they're supposed to be yours, they will be yours. You've got to let go to find out what you're supposed to have.' " Photo credit: ABC

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) "I feel like he's been betrayed by a lot of people in this town, so there's not a lot of people he relies on right now and he keeps his crew small. I would tell him to be more open to forgiveness and try to connect with someone who he might not [typically] connect with." Photo credit: JPI

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, DAYS) “For Kristen? Take a deep breath, count to at least 50, and just think about what you’re doing.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Stacy Haiduk

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “Where do I start? I would tell her that she needs to have more perspective. She acts quickly at things because she’s very opinionated and when she takes a step back, she can admit her wrongdoings, so maybe she should be doing that a little more.” Photo credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) "Count on your experience, follow your instincts, and take no prisoners!" Photo credit: JPI