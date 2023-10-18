Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) “There was a storyline on BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL where Rick was driving, and Phoebe died in a car accident. She was distracting him, clawing at his face, and he crashed the car. One of my closest friends in high school was killed by a drunk driver in a car accident. I remember shooting the funeral scenes and Rick visiting Phoebe’s grave. Those were things that I went through personally, going to my friend’s funeral and visiting his grave. Those feelings started to come for me during Phoebe’s funeral scenes. Then, kneeling in front of her gravesite, I flashed back to being in front of my friend’s grave and completely lost it on set. The two experiences didn’t just merge, they collided with each other.” Photo credit: NBC

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “When Finn proposed to Steffy. It was during Covid but in reality, it was actually my wife Kayla [Ewell, ex-Caitlin, B&B] standing there. In all fairness, for proposing and professing my love, I did it way more eloquently on B&B than I did in real life.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “I can certainly relate to the Eric ageism story. I think that is an especially important story to tell in this day and age, and I am so glad and grateful that the show is willing to go there.” Photo credit: JPI

Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS) “It was back when Shawn was rebellious. He didn’t want to listen to his dad or his mom and thought that he had all the answers. It was when he was living at Max’s garage. I think it’s a rebellious thing that a lot of kids go through, and I went through that. I just wanted to do the things that I wanted to do and wasn’t listening to my parents.” Photo credit: JPI

Michael Damian (Danny, Y&R) “When I was appearing in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, [then-Head Writer] Bill Bell wrote that Danny was performing in the same show on Broadway. However, I wasn’t on Broadway yet because the theater in New York wasn’t ready, so we did nine months at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood first, then three months at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco before we finally went to Broadway for a year.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “Having experiences in my own life surrounding cancer and losing loved ones made Willow’s cancer story hit home for me — how deeply it affects everyone around you and just how precious life is, how easy it is to take the little, but important, things for granted.” Photo credit: ABC

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “Finding my dad having passed away at my house, just like Devon finding Neil. On the day of shooting it, I mentioned that on the set and I remember the look of terror on everyone’s faces. They, of course, had no idea.” Photo credit: JPI