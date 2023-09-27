Actor Roundup

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “You have to just keep practicing and practicing until it becomes a muscle because it really is one. It’s just repetition.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) “Everyone has a method. I would say take your weekly group of scenes, read them, highlight them and work on them. Get your story arc for the week in your head, that way when you have to memorize each night, you have an idea of what you’re going to do for the week, and it takes pressure off the dialogue.” Photo credit: NBC

Donnell Turner (Curtis, GH) “I learned a great exercise in an acting class years ago. Take a page, read it, then turn the paper over and write down what you remember. Then read it again, turn the paper back over and fill in more words. You do that two or three times, you’ve pretty much written out the whole thing and it makes it a lot easier to remember.” Photo credit: ABC

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) “Just go over and over them until you know your lines well enough that if you walk in the building and they say, ‘We’ve moved around some scenes, you’re up right now,’ you could do it.” Photo credit: CBS

Gregory Harrison (Gregory, GH) “In film, you honor every comma and exclamation point in the script. I did that at GH for about two weeks and then I realized that the people around me weren’t doing it exactly as written. They were making it their own, making sure they got every point across, but in their own words. I found that the only part you really have to [say exactly as written] are the last three words, because that’s somebody’s cue [for their own next line of dialogue]. When I started doing that, it made it a lot easier to memorize.” Photo credit: ABC

Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, DAYS) “I have dyslexia, so for me it has to be very quiet. I read the scene through and then I mark the scenes, what’s important in the speeches that I have. I make little notes on the side, and that helps me when I want to memorize it. Learn in a quiet place, take good notes, and trust yourself. It’s basically concentration.” Photo credit: NBC