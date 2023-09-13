Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) “Out of curiosity and for a little bit of just fun, I’d let Maurice Benard [Sonny] style me. I would end up in this, like, black-on-black tuxedo and black Giorgio Armani cologne and I’d pull up in a black Cadillac.” Photo credit: ABC

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan, DAYS) “Stacy Haiduk [Kristen]. When she pulls up to work, she is so bad-girl country, just YELLOWSTONE. I would be happy with a boot and a cowboy hat on a carpet. I think she would kill it for me. I would love that.” Photo credit: JPI

Donnell Turner (Curtis, GH) “Stephen A. Smith [Brick]. We’re pretty much the same height. I’d be like, ‘Give me that suit. Let me rock that.’ ” Photo credit: ABC

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “I would let Lizzie Hendrickson [Chloe] style me because she understands the challenges of being a petite girl and she’s got great style! And also Courtney [Hope, Sally] because she would understand that I love an edgy look as well.”

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “Wow. Maybe Delon [de Metz, Zende]. He dresses really sharply; I’m always impressed with how well he dresses. I would have said Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy], but I think she’d just mess with me and put me in something ridiculous.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) “I’m obsessed with Tracey Bregman’s style. She’s got the glam and the edge and all the things that I like. I think she would nail it for me.”” Photo credit: JPI

Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, DAYS) “Lauren Koslow [Kate]. She is just classy. She can wear anything and make it work. That’s the way I like to dress. Or Tamara Braun. I like her style. She’s understated but elegant.” Photo credit: NBC