Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH) “My mom loves Jane Elliot [Tracy]. She is like, ‘Yes, finally, she is bringing the drama!’ That is her girl, that’s her favorite, so she asks me about Jane. And, of course, when I first started, she thought Donnell [Turner, Curtis] was very handsome, so I got questions about him, too! She was part of that fan club.” Photo credit: ABC

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “My mom asks about Sofia [Mattsson, Sasha, r.] because I love her dearly. My mom knows she just had another baby, so she’ll ask me about how things are going for her.” Photo credit: ABC

Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) “Dan [Feuerriegel, EJ, near l.]. He and I have such a spiteful, angry relationship and dynamic on screen. They want to know how it really is between us. It turns out we’re actually pretty good friends.” Photo credit: JPI

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “People want to know about Deidre [Hall, Marlena, r.], what she’s like, because she’s such a big part of the show. I also have a couple of friends who are head over heels for Camila [Banus, Gabi]. They’re always asking what she’s like.” Photo credit: JPI

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “My dad asks about Victor and [his portrayer] Eric [Braeden, l.] every time I talk to him. We talk every Friday and our conversation always gets around to them. Victor is such a fascinating character and obviously Eric is just an incredibly unique and talented person. Every person who has ever watched soap operas has a level of interest in the icon.” Photo credit: JPI

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) “I get asked about Eric [Braeden] because he’s a legend, right? And his character begs the question: Is he like that in person? I also get asked about Peter [Bergman, Jack, l.] because he comes across as a really great person and, ‘Is that the way he really is?’ My parents were asking me about Trevor [St. John, Tucker] because they really find him interesting.” Photo credit: JPI