Tanisha Harper
(Jordan, GH)
“My mom loves Jane Elliot [Tracy]. She is like, ‘Yes, finally, she is bringing the drama!’ That is her girl, that’s her favorite, so she asks me about Jane. And, of course, when I first started, she thought Donnell [Turner, Curtis] was very handsome, so I got questions about him, too! She was part of that fan club.”
Katelyn MacMullen
(Willow, GH)
“My mom asks about Sofia [Mattsson, Sasha, r.] because I love her dearly. My mom knows she just had another baby, so she’ll ask me about how things are going for her.”
Brandon Barash
(Stefan, DAYS)
“Dan [Feuerriegel, EJ, near l.]. He and I have such a spiteful, angry relationship and dynamic on screen. They want to know how it really is between us. It turns out we’re actually pretty good friends.”
Paul Telfer
(Xander, DAYS)
“People want to know about
Deidre [Hall, Marlena, r.], what she’s like, because she’s such a big part of the show. I also have a couple of friends who are head over heels for Camila [Banus, Gabi]. They’re always asking what she’s like.”
Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R)
“My dad asks about Victor and [his portrayer] Eric [Braeden, l.] every time I talk to him. We talk every Friday and our conversation always gets around to them. Victor is such a fascinating character and obviously Eric is just an incredibly unique and talented person. Every person who has ever watched soap operas has a level of interest in the icon.”
Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R)
“I get asked about Eric [Braeden] because he’s a legend, right? And his character begs the question: Is he like that in person? I also get asked about Peter [Bergman, Jack, l.] because he comes across as a really great person and, ‘Is that the way he really is?’ My parents were asking me about Trevor [St. John, Tucker] because they really find him interesting.”
Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B)
“I think Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge, r.], because he tends to be the most mysterious. He’s incredibly charming and charismatic and very, very likable, and he’s the kind of person that I think most people really want him to like them and it’s hard to get in with him a lot of the time. I think that people get a sense of that, so often when I introduce somebody to Thorsten, that’s the person they ask about. They go, ‘Did Thorsten say anything about me?’ Male, female, it doesn’t matter. ‘Did Thorsten like me?’ Thorsten is the guy that you just want his approval. It’s pretty funny.”