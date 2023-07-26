Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH) “On my worst day of work at GH, I was still new to the show, and I was working with two people who’d been on for decades. I had this long monologue with a bunch of police jargon and a bunch of different names, and I had to say the names different ways at different points in the speech. It was one of those days where it just wasn’t clicking in my brain, and I’m embarrassed to even say how many times I had to do it over. It was not good! I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time or have anyone thinking I wasn’t prepared.” Photo credit: ABC

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “Taking physical risks, which I do not do now. Let’s leave it at that.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS) “I had a script that I just could not click with and there was nothing that I could do in my brain to have it memorized because sometimes writing just doesn’t click and it’s hard to digest. It’s really embarrassing when you go out there after having worked on it all week and you just can’t do it.” Photo credit: JPI

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) “I came back from Mexico with poison ivy on my arm and had to try not to scratch it the entire time we were filming. It was a small form of torture.” Photo credit: JPI

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) “I ripped my suit in the middle of a scene and had to stop production to have them sew it to match for continuity.” Photo credit: CBS

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “It happened on DAYS a few years ago. It was early in the morning, I hadn’t had anything to eat, and my mind just went blank. I couldn’t remember my lines. I didn’t have a panic attack, but I had enough of a panic that I went, ‘Oh, my God, I really am walking a tightrope with this acting stuff! It could all just sort of unravel!’ I did recover; I looked at my script, took a deep breath, but my heart was really racing and it made me realize how fragile we actors are!” Photo credit: ABC