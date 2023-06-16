Parry Shen (Brad, GH) “Since I’m a lifelong comic collector/reader and former employee at Marvel Comics, there aren’t many people who know more about Marvel canon than me. So when attending the movies, I’ve been sitting between my daughters to clue them in on inside jokes/info during the films since 2008.” Photo credit: ABC

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “My special dad skill is Mr. Fix-It. ’Dad, XYZ just broke! Can you fix it?’ ‘Babe? How does this work? I think it’s broken!’ I’m like the Steve Jobs [tech], the PROPERTY BROTHERS [housing stuff] and Mike Rowe [DIRTY JOBS], all wrapped into one household.” Photo credit: JPI

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “Coaching my sons in all of their sports. It was the best way, I knew how to mold them into fine young men. Being on those fields with them, I sort of felt like we were in the trenches together. I’m so very proud of them.” Photo credit: JPI

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “That's easy. Being a walking, talking ATM machine.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) “Fastest diaper changer and butt cream slinger in the west!” Photo credit: JPI

Photo credit: ABC