Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “I’m gonna say Josh Griffith’s job [executive producer/head writer]. I’m very comfortable in leadership roles and having that sort of power and responsibility is not something I’m afraid of.” Photo credit: JPI

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “Directing. I’ve only directed some of my friends when they’re putting their audition tapes together. I’ll give them directions, like, ‘Talk as if you’re talking to your best friend.’ I’m not sure if I really know what I’m doing but I think it would really be fun to try for a day.” Photo credit: JPI

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “I’d like to be a director. I don’t know if I’d love to have the responsibility of it right now, because we move at the speed of a Concorde jet. But I’ve never shied away from a task. If it scares me, I want to do it. I would want to take that on because it would be hard, and I never shy away from a challenge.” Photo credit: JPI

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) “I would love to do all of them because I think I would learn so much, but I’ll go with director, because I would learn the most.” Photo credit: ABC

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “I want to be [Supervising Producer] Ed Scott. I would love to sit in the booth and help actors give their best performances. I see things finished before they’re even done, so if I had the kind of time to dedicate to reading everybody’s scenes and what’s going on, I think it would be so fun and interesting.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) “I would love to direct an episode. That would be so fun!” Photo credit: ABC

Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS) “I would like to be a set designer. I appreciate architecture and I think it would be fun to play in that arena.” Photo credit: Riker Bros