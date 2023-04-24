Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “The ghosts. It’s so iconic to have so many great shows filmed there [at CBS Television City]. When you walk through the door, you can just feel the history of the place. It’s pretty cool.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) “It’s very close to my house. My commute is very short.” Photo credit: NBC

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “Sharing an elevator with Carol Burnett.” Photo credit: JPI

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “This is kind of weird, but the stairs. I always take the stairs up to the studio floor, and I have a sort of self-hypnosis thing that I do as I walk up the stairs where I count them and when I get to the top stair, then it’s time to work. I get to the top of the stairs and then I’m Olivia.” Photo credit: ABC

Elia Cantu (Jada, DAYS) “The history. When you walk into the studio, you can feel it and see it. There are all these portraits and pictures all around the hallways.” Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “It gives me the feeling of, ‘I’m here, I made it, I did it.’ ” Photo credit: JPI