Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “Make love in a cold shower. Please, never again!” Photo credit: JPI

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “Have a very aggressive, combative fight scene with my on-screen father. Years ago, Brady attacked John up against these hedges, which were stapled into the faux bricks. It was a strong fight, and Drake [Hogestyn] declined to have a stunt double. Sure enough, when I threw him up against the wall, there was a staple sticking out that his head went into. The back of his head was bleeding pretty profusely. Of all the people on set, Drake was the least concerned: ‘Ah, it’s just a scratch.’ Meanwhile, there was blood pouring out of his head. I felt so bad. It was the worst feeling I’ve ever had on set. I’m in no hurry to do that again.” Photo credit: JPI

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/ex-Ryan, GH) “Wear a straitjacket. I think that is probably the single worst feeling in the world, so if I never do that again, it’ll be too soon.” Photo credit: ABC

Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) “It hasn’t aired yet, but I am getting a foot massage on camera. Oh, my God. It was the most uncomfortable thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. I never want to do that again. Actually, I’ll request it in my contract, if I have to ever renegotiate. I’m uncomfortable with people touching my feet in general. To have it done on camera ... I was squeamish. I was moving around like a crazy person. I couldn’t stay still. It was just so uncomfortable for me.” Photo credit: Peacock

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “The water birth was weird but I kind of liked it in the end, although the baby did poop in the pool. Maybe if we have any more babies, we can have them in the hospital.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) “I had to wear a beanbag one day, a marble bag over the privates, so one of our directors could get a clean shot of my [nude] right side of my body on the couch with Julie [Marie Berman, ex-Lulu] years ago. I don’t really wanna do that again! And I don’t like being in the hospital with a wound, either, because I like doing stuff in scenes. It’s hard for me to sit in a bed pretending to be unconscious.” Photo credit: ABC