Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) “I scooted over to Trevor [St. John, Tucker] to kiss him and they said, ‘Cut!’ The stage manager came over to tell me that my dress was hiked up in the back. I was like, ‘Oh, great.’ That’s always fun to hear.” Photo credit: DYLAN COULTER

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) “Sometimes there’s a line that’s written a certain way, and no matter how many times they reshoot the scene, it doesn’t come out right. The other day I had a scene that was one page, and all I had were three lines. It was a really easy, simple scene, but for whatever reason, the words were just not coming out. They finally just had to settle for whatever it was I did say. Afterwards, Albert [Alarr, co-executive producer] said, ‘Well, that was the most difficult scene of the day.’ ” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “Josh [Kelly, Cody] had to hand me, like, a carved bear that he and Dante carved at camp. And before we shot it, he goes, ‘Hold it up like this, because otherwise, it just kinda looks like we’re passing a giant turd.’ And then we both went, ‘Pooh Bear!’ Well, we started laughing and I truly could not stop. We almost couldn’t get through the scene; we just had to do it really fast and I think someone had to be removed from someone else’s sightline.” Photo credit: ABC

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “In one scene, I couldn’t take my coat off, my arms wouldn’t come out of the sleeves. Josh [Morrow, Nick] just stared at me the whole time and they kept rolling and I’m, like, still trying to get my arms out. I’m thinking, ‘When are they gonna cut? Do they actually think I’ll get free of this coat?’ And Josh is still staring at me, even though I’ve got to get out of this coat before I can talk to him. Finally, they yelled, ‘Cut!’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “When Esme had to set the Christmas tree on fire, I was supposed to light a match on the floor and it was not working. I probably went through about seven matches before they were like, ‘Okay, somebody just stand behind her with a lighter and light this thing so we can move on.’ I even tried it while the cameras weren’t rolling and it wouldn’t light. Then Alex in our prop department tried it once and got it to light!” Photo credit: ABC

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “Not exactly a blooper but there is a scene where Krista [Allen, Taylor] and I were starving and we just couldn’t help ourselves! We tore into the bread basket during the scene and just made it a character choice. Those Hawaiian rolls were delicious. No regrets!” Photo credit: JPI