Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “Probably Darin [Brooks, Wyatt, l.] or Don [Diamont, Bill, c.]. Between the three of us, we can pretty much talk about anything.” Photo credit: JPI

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “Elia Cantu [Jada, r.]. We started around the same time. It’s nice to have someone that you can go knock on their dressing room door and say, ‘Hey. How are you feeling? What’s going on?’ I love her as a person. She’s so fun and absolute sunshine personified.” Photo credit: Nuru Kimondo & JPI

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “Does Holly Gagnier [ex-Jennifer, her acting coach] count? If not, Laura Wright [Carly, l.].” Photo credit: ABC

Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) “It’s definitely Ari [Zucker, Nicole]. I’ve known her since I was 19. We were married for 12 years. She’s the mother of my child. To this day I’m so grateful to the blessed relationship that we have as co-parents. We tell each other everything.” Photo credit: JPI

William Lipton (Cameron, GH) “Definitely Kin Shriner [Scott, r.]. We chat about my college social life and stuff and he’ll give me advice — which sometimes I take and sometimes I take with a grain of salt!” Photo credit: ABC

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) “It is definitely Delon [de Metz, Zende]. He is a great listener and we have great chats.” Photo credit: JPI