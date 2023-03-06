Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B)
“Probably Darin [Brooks, Wyatt, l.] or Don [Diamont, Bill, c.]. Between the three of us, we can pretty much talk about anything.”
Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS)
“Elia Cantu [Jada, r.]. We started around the same time. It’s nice to have someone that you can go knock on their dressing room door and say, ‘Hey. How are you feeling? What’s going on?’ I love her as a person. She’s so fun and absolute sunshine personified.”
Photo credit: Nuru Kimondo & JPI
Katelyn
MacMullen
(Willow, GH)
“Does Holly Gagnier [ex-Jennifer, her acting coach] count? If not, Laura Wright [Carly, l.].”
Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS)
“It’s definitely Ari [Zucker, Nicole]. I’ve known her since I was 19. We were married for 12 years. She’s the mother of my child. To this day I’m so grateful to the blessed relationship that we have as co-parents. We tell each other everything.”
William Lipton (Cameron, GH)
“Definitely Kin Shriner [Scott, r.]. We chat about my college social life and stuff and he’ll give me advice — which sometimes I take and sometimes I take with a grain of salt!”
Diamond White (Paris, B&B)
“It is definitely Delon [de Metz, Zende]. He is a great listener and we have great chats.”
Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)
“Michael Mealor [Kyle, l.] is a lovely friend and I share with him a lot of what’s going on in my family’s life or with me personally. Michael’s a great listener and a good friend.”