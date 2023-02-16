Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) “Bonnie switching herself with an innocent person [Adrienne] in prison. That was pretty out there. That would definitely be up there.” Photo credit: NBC

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “When Nick wore the J.T. mask and pretended to be J.T. He was running around town scaring people and it was outrageously not Nick, which is why I was a little shocked by that story.” Photo credit: JPI

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “I think sleeping with your mother-in-law and then getting her pregnant with your child while you’re still married to her daughter qualifies as pretty outrageous.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS) “The fact that Justin lived with Bonnie for three months and wasn’t sure [it wasn’t his wife]. He knew that Adrienne was acting strangely, but he never doubted that Bonnie was playing Adrienne. It was only his brother-in-law, Steve, who realized it was, in fact, Bonnie.” Photo credit: ABC

Parry Shen (Brad, GH) “Well, swapping infants always takes the cake but I’d probably say Brad trying to blackmail Michael into sleeping with him for one night, despite knowing he is straight. I remember thinking, ‘This is so messed up, but awesome at the same time, because Chad’s [Duell, Michael] doing such an awesome job selling how uncomfortable Michael is.’ ” Photo credit: ABC

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) “It’s a tossup between Kyle digging up the grave of Phillip Chancellor [II] and stealing a bone to test his DNA, and when Kyle showed up naked during a live interview [on GC BUZZ] to promote Jabot’s new sunscreen, Birthday Suit. Both were pretty outrageous.” Photo credit: JPI

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B; ex-Brad, Y&R) “On Y&R, Brad was in a cage for a while. That was pretty outrageous. And [as the Abbott pool boy], he was constantly wearing those Daisy Dukes. That was a highlight or a lowlight, depending on your perspective.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc