Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) “I probably would have said my boy Tom Brady, but he’s been having a rough go the last couple of months, so I’ll go with Leonardo DiCaprio. I’d love to be able to have a crack at a couple of his roles. I’d have had a good time stepping into some of the things he’s done in his past.”” Photo credit: Peacock

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “Naomi Campbell. She’s beautiful and fierce. Her walk is the reason we have thunder and rain!” Photo credit: ABC

Alley Mills (Heather, GH; Pam, B&B) “Karen Bass, the new mayor of Los Angeles. I’d love to know what she’s facing and what she plans to do about the issue of homelessness. Even though it would probably be a dreadful day, it would be interesting, because I’m sort of obsessed with all of that.” Photo credit: CBS

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “Jeff Bezos, and in that one day, I’d give $100 billion dollars to cancer research.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “I know I’ve said this before, but I would love to trade places with Angelina Jolie for a day, just to see what’s in her closet! I think that would take at least a day!” Photo credit: JPI

Michael Graziadei (Danny, Y&R) “Michelle Stafford [Phyllis]. She’s fierce and has no boundaries.” Photo credit: LAUREN CAREY

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) “Meryl Streep because she’s so incredibly talented and I would love to step in her shoes for even one hour!” Photo credit: JPI