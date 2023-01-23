Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “Maybe how uneventful it was. It was for a country music video called ‘Lovin’ You Is Fun’. I’d never had an on-screen kiss before and was really nervous. Once we filmed it, I was like, ‘Oh, that was nothing.’ Photo credit: JPI

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “It was very memorable. My first on-screen kiss was with Ryan Phillippe in the movie 54. I was playing a bartender and at Studio 54, you know, everything was fair game — guys and girls or whatever. I picked him up on the bar and we got him to do shots, like I gave him a shot of tequila in the scene and then I leaned over and I gave him a big kiss! He was a great kisser.” Photo credit: ABC

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “My first kiss that I can remember was with a gentleman who had a very serious girlfriend so he didn’t really even kiss me for fear of getting her upset. It was very unemotional and unfeeling and uncomfortable.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) “It was on GENERAL HOSPITAL and what I remember is how nervous I was, because you don’t know how to actually be in that situation, it’s your first time doing it and you want to look comfortable but you’re thinking, ‘How is this going to go? Is it going to look weird or awkward?!’ So, that’s what I remember — how weird and awkward it felt!” Photo credit: ABC

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “My first kiss was with Michael Damian [ex-Danny] and it was about as chaste as it could get. Traci loved Danny from afar but he was being a nice guy. I sure hope Traci gets a chance to repeat that kiss, now that she’s a little older and wiser.” Photo credit: CBS

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan, DAYS) “No one told me that you don’t kiss during rehearsal, so I went in for a full kiss. This was on DAYS with Rob [Scott Wilson, Alex]. He was polite and just kind of went with it. I found out after and was mortified and embarrassed. He said, ‘You know, you don’t have to kiss during rehearsal.’ ” Photo credit: JPI

James Hyde (Jeremy, Y&R) “My first on-screen kiss was with [actress] Randi Ingerman and it was amazing. I mean, it was amazing to me because she’s gorgeous and it was easy to do. We were in Europe and there was a buildup to the scene and to me it was, ‘Oh, darn, I gotta kiss her, twist my arm.’ ”