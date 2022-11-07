Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Don’t feel pressured. Just be prepared and give it your best, and you will have a good time.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) “Welcome. Congratulations. You’ve just joined such a great family. If you ever have any questions or run into any issues, my door is always open. Feel free to ask, if you need help with anything.” Photo credit: NBC

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “Try to have fun, and that we really are like family.” Photo credit: JPI

Caroyln Hennesy (Diane, GH) “Don’t take this so seriously that it prevents you from having fun. That is, your chief objective is to have fun because if you have fun, that means you’ve done the work, you’re comfortable in your character and you’re giving yourself permission to explore. If you’re having fun with what you’re doing, it will translate and you will become an instant sensation.” Photo credit: ABC

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “Take it one day at a time. When I got my first job on Y&R in 1997 [as ex-Grace], I got seven scripts and I thought I had memorize them all at once! Just take it one day at a time.” Photo credit: JPI

Donnell Turner (Curtis, GH) “I tell them about the pace and say to have fun with it, because the pace is what gets a lot of people. People who come in from prime-time are used to getting a lot of takes, and we don’t get that. I say, ‘Get ready to have your first take printed, so bring your A-game at all times.’ ” Photo credit: ABC

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) “Always know your lines and be prepared.” Photo credit: CBS