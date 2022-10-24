Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) “I met a girl when I was working in retail. We went out, I felt really badly for her. The whole date was her telling me about all of her dead pets. It was the saddest date I had ever been on. Luckily, we weren’t on top of a tall building because I might have jumped.” Photo credit: NBC

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “I went out with this young lady who proceeded to tell me that my apartment was haunted, for some of the most absurd reasons I ever heard, and then went on to tell me that her father killed her mother. That’s a lot to lay on somebody for a first date. I was not emotionally equipped or deep enough to handle the load she needed to have carried, but I was diplomatic. That was a bad date.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “I went out with an actor and I won’t say his name, but he was such a narcissist. He was checking himself out instead of me [laughs]. Wait, I actually have a better one. I went out with a more famous actor who got upset that somebody recognized me instead of him, and it ruined the rest of the night.” Photo credit: JPI

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) “On my 25th birthday [celebration] on the Upper West Side, I asked out the hostess; we went out to a late lunch the next day. We were sitting outside on a nice summer day and I thought I was doing great, but did have a pimple on my forehead and I was covering it with my hair. Along walks Ricky Paull Goldin [ex-Dean, ANOTHER WORLD et al] and his entourage. He introduced himself to the girl and then he turns to me and gets this grin on his face and I knew exactly what he was thinking. The whole moment happened in slow motion — he moves up with his index finger extended and points right at my forehead and goes, ‘What’s that?!’ Yeah. Thanks, Ricky!” Photo credit: ABC

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) “This is probably considered not so bad to a lot of people but it was my worst experience when I went out with someone and we didn’t have much to say to each other. There was little to no communication and I realized pretty quickly that the evening was doomed but I had already planned for us to to see a movie together, so I was stuck. I’m sure she felt the same exact way.” Photo credit: CBS

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) “It wasn’t that bad, but I was on a first date with a girl. We had nothing in common and I was running out of questions to ask to try to get to know her. I ended up asking her what her favorite color was and she said purple. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s too bad. I don’t love purple. We don’t even have that in common!’ She was very quiet and that’s okay, but when you’re trying to get to know someone that can be hard.” Photo credit: Adam Hendershott