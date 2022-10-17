Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “Learning about my grandfather, my dad’s dad. When my dad was like nine years old, his father, who was a traveling salesman, just disappeared one day and never came home again. Nobody knew what happened. When I was a little older, my father hired a detective to find out what happened to his father. It turns out that this man was known across the country as ‘Jake the Fake’. He was a legitimate con artist, and he would marry someone, have kids, start a family, do his con and when the walls started closing in, he would skip town, start a new family and [assume] a new identity. That’s pretty soapy.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS) “I was hit with a kidney infection while I was at work [as ALL MY CHILDREN’s Dixie], and they had to have an ambulance come in and take me out of there. And it just felt like, ‘How much soapier can you get? I’m on a soap and then you have to have an ambulance come and roll me out on a gurney.’ It was pretty, pretty ridiculous. I was really embarrassed.” Photo credit: Leslie Hassler

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “For most of my childhood, I was convinced that I was adopted and my parents were keeping it a secret from me. I’m certainly not adopted, but it was quite the soap scenario I created for myself.” Photo credit: JPI

Patrika Darbo (Nancy, DAYS) “My husband [Rolf] picking up my pantyhose in a parking lot and then asking me out on a date. I was doing a [play], and my pantyhose fell out of my bag. He was the stage manager, and he came running across the lot waving my pantyhose at me going, ‘You dropped these. Would you like to go out Friday night?’ I thought, ‘What kind of person does he think I am … a cheap slut? This is awful.’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Kathleen Gati (Obrecht, GH) “About 30 years ago, I was living in Manhattan on the fifth floor of a walk-up building. My neighbor called me frantically to say there were people in my apartment. I immediately called the police. The place was a disaster — clothes everywhere, drawers opened and ransacked. But we found no sign of a forced entry. I checked everything, and nothing seemed to be missing. I thanked them and they left. But after looking around a little bit longer, I realized that I had made that big mess in the morning when I had rushed to get ready for work! My neighbor must have heard someone on the roof.” Photo credit: ABC

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) “I once feverishly confessed my love to someone in the rain on a New York summer night, which ended with a passionate kiss that I pulled away from as I whisked myself into a taxi and wordlessly fled.”