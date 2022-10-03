Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “I always think happy, beautiful things about my children and that always chokes me up. Right now, the thing that usually works for me is thinking about walking my daughter [Charlie, 9] down the aisle, because when that moment comes it’ll be very, very difficult for me. So that’s sort of been my go-to lately.” Photo credit: JPI

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “It’s impossible now. They’ve broken me. I can cry at the drop of a hat.” Photo credit: JPI

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) “I don’t ever force myself. I try to let my behavioral response be a result of whatever emotion I’m feeling as a consequence of experiencing the scene fully, so sometimes tears are there, but if they’re not, there’s no preconceived notion in my mind that there needs to be tears in a scene.” Photo credit: ABC

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “I’m proud to say that I’ve gotten better with my crying skills and most of the time I can really feel the emotion, but if it’s not happening, I dry out my eyes. I just don’t blink. I wish we had bloopers because you’d catch me fanning my eyes, trying to dry them out really quickly.” Photo credit: ABC

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) “Working on the show, I’ve really learned how to do it on cue. If I’m struggling, I’ll just ask for a moment, put myself to the side, and make it personal for me. Then I can usually get there. They do have something you can use to give you fake tears — it makes your eyes burn, but I never use it because I feel like my performance won’t be genuine.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) “Thankfully, that rarely happens to me and that’s from years of working with Joshua [Morrow]. He and I can be talking and laughing between scenes and when it’s time to shoot, we transition right back into character without any problem, even if we’re picking up from the previous scene where we were upset or crying. It’s just an exercise that I’ve been through with him for a long time now.” Photo credit: JPI

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) “I have some personal things that I can dive into, even if they don’t necessarily fit the circumstances that I’m in. I have personal moments that I can substitute for a little bit, and hopefully get myself there. Generally, I try to stay as present as possible and try to live out the moment honestly in imaginary circumstances. If I have someone in the scene with me, I try to work off my partner. And hopefully, we get there together.” Photo credit: NBC