Annika Noelle (Hope. B&B) “Travel more.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

William Lipton (Cameron, GH) “Many scenic drives with the friends.” Photo credit: ABC

Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) “I’m looking forward to a stress-free summer, of getting out among people and really enjoying life. It’s been over two years since Covid, that I felt like things are getting back to normal. I love to travel but I think as a safeguard, I’ll wait one more summer for that.” Photo credit: CBS

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “My wife and I are going on a vacation — a real vacation, without the boy. Just the two of us. I’m not even sure where yet, but we are going on vacation. It has been a long time.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “Definitely traveling, getting back East to see my in-laws, going to Montana to see some family, going to see my daughter. We haven’t done any family travel in years, so I’m looking forward to it.” Photo credit: ABC

Heather Lindell (Jan, DAYS) “I graduated UCLA, and they have a really amazing family camp in Lake Arrowhead. My family and I are going for the second year in a row. My children love it, and I get some relaxing time in. There are professors who come in and lecture about certain things, there are book clubs.… We’re also going to London for a wedding in the English countryside. That should be really fun, too.” Photo credit: JPI

Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) “Becoming a grandmother. My daughter is due in August and I can’t wait.” Photo credit: CBS