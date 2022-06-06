Annika Noelle (Hope. B&B) “Travel more.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
William Lipton (Cameron, GH) “Many scenic drives with the friends.”
Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) “I’m looking forward to a stress-free summer, of getting out among people and really enjoying life. It’s been over two years since Covid, that I felt like things are getting back to normal. I love to travel but I think as a safeguard, I’ll wait one more summer for that.”
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “My wife and I are going on a vacation — a real vacation, without the boy. Just the two of us. I’m not even sure where yet, but we are going on vacation. It has been a long time.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “Definitely traveling, getting back East to see my in-laws, going to Montana to see some family, going to see my daughter. We haven’t done any family travel in years, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Heather Lindell (Jan, DAYS) “I graduated UCLA, and they have a really amazing family camp in Lake Arrowhead. My family and I are going for the second year in a row. My children love it, and I get some relaxing time in. There are professors who come in and lecture about certain things, there are book clubs.… We’re also going to London for a wedding in the English countryside. That should be really fun, too.”
Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) “Becoming a grandmother. My daughter is due in August and I can’t wait.”
Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “I really want to try and go home. I haven’t been back to the UK since the pandemic. That’s made it a little bit tricky to go visit my family. I’d like to go back to see my dad and my sister and the kids and everybody, and just get a dose of Britishness.”
Photo credit: Michael Matttes/Shutterstock