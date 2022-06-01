Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) “A couple of things. It’s the most unnatural, nerve-racking experience, so whatever you can do to calm yourself, do it. The other thing is to remember that when you walk into that room, they want you to be the one to get this part. There may be five other people, and they want all five of you to be the one to make them say, ‘That’s the one we want.’ Don’t go into that room thinking of them as people to be scared of, think of them as people going, ‘Please be the one for us, please make this decision easy for us.’ ” Photo credit: ABC

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “I will always say, ‘It’s just you and me. I know there are 12 people here, judging you, but forget all of that. It’s just you and me.’ If they can forget who’s watching in that moment, then it’s just the two of us.” Photo credit: JPI

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) “ ‘Don’t think of it as a scary thing. It’s definitely something that you can learn and keep up with. Just go in with an open heart and know the gist of your lines and you’ll be good.’ ” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “I tell them to take a deep breath, relax and that everyone is on their side, so just have fun!” Photo credit: JPI

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “ ‘Let’s have fun.’ And if I felt like they messed up, and had a better [effort] in them, I would probably be the one to say, ‘Let’s try that again,’ because I know they’re probably not going to feel that they can ask for that.” Photo credit: ABC

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “I’ve been in those shoes. My advice would be to say, ‘The reason you’re screen-testing is because they love you. You’ve already gone though the auditions and the callbacks, so now they are just matching a pair of shoes to a belt. They want to see how you fit into their world. You are past the point of whether you are a good actor. You already are, so have fun and just do what you’ve been doing because you got this far. If you’re testing, your puzzle piece is already validated. It’s just a matter of fitting it in.’ ” Photo credit: CBS