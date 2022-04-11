Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS) “Abigail’s multiple personalities. That would have been so much fun. I almost would have wanted to play Abigail’s character, because I feel that’s such a challenge for an actress. I would have really loved to have seen what I was capable of during that storyline.” Photo credit: NBC

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “Sure. All of the remotes! Traveling to tropical places and going to Europe? I absolutely would have loved to have been a part of those stories that take you all around the world. I’ve never been one of those characters they take places, other than years ago when John and I went to Catalina [Island in 1993], and that was great fun.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “Luke and Laura’s wedding because it’s so iconic!” Photo credit: ABC

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) “To me, the single storyline that shook Genoa City in every way imaginable was Cassie’s death and Jack stood outside of that. That whole story was mesmerizing to me. I just thought it was so powerfully set up, so brilliantly played and so emotionally rich, that I watched with awe. It was remarkable stuff. I had more than my share of fantastic stories, but Cassie’s death made me go, ‘Oh, I would love to be a part of that!’ ” Photo credit: CBS

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “I love the adventure stories, like when Eric’s plane crashed in Greenland [in 1997]. Any time there’s an adventure story, I’d love to be a part of it.” Photo credit: JPI

Parry Shen (Brad, GH) “The Asian Quarter story! If they could have worked in some prequel beginnings of the Wu family arriving in Port Charles during the 52nd anniversary episodes (where Chloe Lanier [ex-Nelle] came in as young Patricia), that would have been really cool to basically play a totally different side of Brad via his Asian Quarter ancestors.” Photo credit: ABC

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) “I want to have a cake fight with Jill and Katherine! Anytime! Anywhere! Bring it!”