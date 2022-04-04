Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) “Freddie Prinze Jr. Funny enough, I had an audition with him where I had to play his daughter. I was sweating so much and it was so scary. I don’t remember anything. I probably bombed it.” Photo credit: NBC

Krista Allen (Taylor, B&B) “Eddie Van Halen.” Photo credit: JPI

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “Christina Ricci.” Photo credit: CBS

Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys, GH) “Micky Dolenz from The Monkees, and I had a mad middle school crush on Steve Preston, who I collided with playing softball in a parking lot during recess. I had to hobble to the nurses’ office with blood streaming from my knee. He was not impressed.” Photo credit: ABC

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Well, everybody’s was Farrah Fawcett. I had her poster and Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman poster on my wall. I also loved Angie Dickinson and Ann-Margret.” Photo credit: JPI

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS) “Morgan Freeman was huge and Neil Diamond. Neil Diamond was my first concert, and I got his guitar pick. My babysitters took me. We had front row seats and I was waving at him. In between sets he started talking to me a little bit, and my heart melted. [Years later], I got to meet him at the Kennedy Center Honors, when he was being honored. “ Photo credit: NBC

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) “Britney Spears.” Photo credit: CBS