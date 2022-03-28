Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) “Jensen Ackles [ex-Eric]. I remember my audition. He was just so movie star-like; not just a very good looking man, but he also carried himself with an air of confidence. He had that the second I walked into the producers’ room and met him to do my scene. Everyone was saying, ‘He’s going to do amazing things,’ and he did.” Photo credit: NBC

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “For me, Josh Duhamel [ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN, where she played Alex and Anna]. Three weeks after he started, I walked past a monitor and stopped and watched him and I just knew. I thought, ‘Boy, he’s just picking it up so fast and he’s got charm and flair.’ I could just tell, you know? Also Michael B. Jordan [ex-Reggie, AMC]. Such a gentle actor who was very personal with his work, and he was 15 or something.” Photo credit: ABC

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “The Aly Cat! Aly [Alyn Lind, ex-Faith] was a supernova of talent at a super-early age, making brilliant decisions and choices even for an actress of her age. I knew she was a crazy talent that was just biding her time in Genoa City. I miss her every single day and love her to pieces but I’m beyond excited for her future and the path that she will ultimately go on. I am just honored to have been a small part of her journey.” Photo credit: CBS

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “Joanna [Johnson, ex-Caroline, dir]. She was always writing non-stop when she was on BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL. She had a passion and a dream, and she followed it and became incredibly successful in her own right creating her own shows [THE FOSTERS and spin-off GOOD TROUBLE, among others].” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS; ex-Ethan, PASSIONS) “I’d have to go with my buddy Justin Hartley [ex-Fox, PASSIONS et al, l.]. I knew from out the gate that he was someone who would eventually catapult to something else. Once he hit with THIS IS US, it was just a matter of, ‘Of course. Why wouldn’t they hire him for this role?’ He hasn’t changed a bit and I’m proud of the way he’s navigated his way through the industry and everything that comes with it.” Photo credit: NBC

Krista Allen (Taylor, B&B) “You know who I think is destined for great things? Henry [Joseph Samiri], who plays Douglas. I think he is a fantastic actor. He’s eight years old and he’s solid as an actor. When I was eight years old, I was talking into a table fan and pretending I was a robot, and meanwhile there he is killing it on daytime television.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Wally Kurth (Ned, GH) “Amber [Tamblyn, ex-Emily] just seemed to be destined to do more than acting. She was just so darned precocious. She had a poetry journal even at that young age. I’ve enjoyed seeing her step into her writing. That was always an important part of her art.” Photo credit: ABC