Galen Gering (Rafe) “I didn’t know how long I’d be on DAYS, but it felt like a really good fit. I was having a fantastic time, the material was fun, and working with Ali Sweeney [Sami] was great. I had no idea I’d still be here 13 years later.” Photo credit: JPI

Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys, GH) "Oh, I thought a few episodes, and I’ve been recurring for over two years now. I could almost embarrass myself with how excited I am to still be here! Playing Gladys has been such a gift. I’m 60, I’ve been around for a long time, so I have a particular appreciation for this job and this character. I still pinch myself!” Photo credit: ABC

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “When I was first cast, I thought maybe it’d be a year, if I was lucky, because I’d learned that lesson the hard way. I had just been fired from ONE LIFE TO LIVE [ex-Schuyler] after a little more than a year. I’ve been on B&B for almost 12 years now, so the fact that all these years later, I’m answering this question is mind-blowing, and I couldn’t be more grateful.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “When I first booked Y&R, I thought I’d only be here one for 1 year. And here I am 17 years later!” Photo credit: JPI

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) “I remember going to a friend’s house after my DAYS audition and saying, ‘Three years. That’s like forever.’ I ended up staying at DAYS for six years, then went on to GENERAL HOSPITAL for seven and AS THE WORLD TURNS for six. I’ve been back at DAYS since 2006, so obviously I changed my mind.” Photo credit: NBC

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) “I thought it’d last six months, honestly. I knew we had about that much story in the hopper. And then I’d piss off Maurice [Benard, Sonny] or Steve [Burton, ex-Jason] and get canned.” Photo credit: ABC

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “Going in [at B&B], I assumed we’d last 10 years, at worst five and at best 10. I remember discussing it with [wife] Laurette, and she said, ‘Honey, it will run at least five years,’ and that was the kicker for me. Thirty-some years later, it has turned out to be the best job I could have ever hoped for.” Photo credit: JPI