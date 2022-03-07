Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS) “I’m answering in retrospect because I’ve had some pretty dramatic storylines. So that being said, I would say Abigail giving birth to Charlotte and having her taken away. As a new mom, I truly cannot imagine that and wish I could retell that whole story now, knowing what I know.” Photo credit: NBC

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “Jason’s death. I had those scenes right after my mother died.” Photo credit: ABC

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) “When Sharon and Rey did therapy. I’m a big believer! I attest to it not only helping save our marriage, but bringing [wife] Katie and I closer, our relationship stronger, and making us more empathetic human beings.” Photo credit: JPI

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “I’d have to say GH, the autism storyline. That is something that I can relate to, although [son] Brogan’s diagnosis happened at a much younger age than Leo’s because he is more impacted than Leo is.” Photo credit: ABC

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) “During the mannequin storyline [when Thomas believed the Hope mannequin was real], he had mental health issues, and I believe most of us have probably had people in our lives who suffer with their own demons, especially in the last couple of years, in the worst of ways. They don’t know how to deal with it. They don’t have the tools. Thomas was suffering. He was in a lot of pain, and that’s around more than we know. Being able to play that is what really hits home to me.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “Any storyline with Bill and Liam hits closest to home for me. My father is nothing like Bill, but I have this dad thing. When I watch movies like Field Of Dreams, or any other movie with a father/son theme, it just wrecks me. Anytime you explore how fathers and sons love each other and the push and pull there, it’s very easy for me to get emotional when I’m playing scenes with Don [Diamont, Bill].It speaks to me.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc