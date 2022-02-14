Patrika Darbo (Nancy, DAYS) “When my husband and I just got married, we went skinny dipping. That was pretty fun and romantic. We were headed to Canada on our honeymoon and stopped off to see friends who lived off a lake in Oregon. They all went to bed, and Rolf and I said, ‘Let’s go skinny-dipping.’ And off we went. It was cold, but it was fun.” Photo credit: JPI

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “I’ve had a lot with Dom [Zoida]. But, I’m thinking of when we had a private view of the Colosseum. It was a private tour and they took us to places where no one gets to go. It was very special. They showed us everything and then, we went across the street to a five-star restaurant and had a beautiful table on top of the building overlooking the Colosseum. The food was delicious. We had champagne. It was wonderful.” Photo credit: JPI

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) “My first date with Wes [Ramsey, Peter], which was probably the best first date ever. He came and picked me up, took me to the theater and then we went to a bar in this hotel lobby and went back to his apartment and sat on his patio, hanging out and talking until the sun came up. I don’t think he kissed me until 4 o’clock in the morning and I was like, ‘What took you so long [laughs]?’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R) “A few years ago, [husband] Rob and I had a spectacular dinner in Portofino, which is as romantic a locale as you can get. We sat at an outdoor table just a few feet away from the Mediterranean. We drank really good wine and had a truffle pasta. I can still taste when I think about it. That’s about as good as it gets.” Photo credit: Instagram

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “[Wife] Vanessa and I went away on a really romantic ski trip up in the mountains in Lake Tahoe when we first fell for each other. Everything we did up there was romantic, even if it was just making coffee in the snow. I have so many special memories of that experience. It was the first time we told each other, ‘I love you.’ ” Photo credit: JPI