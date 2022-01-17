Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan, DAYS) “Kristen being a mother and getting to be with her daughter for the first time. It softened her a lot. She is who she is, but that child means everything to her. I love the fact that she got to have a little time with her when Rachel was a baby. And, this last year, it was getting to interact with a child that is aged and can talk to you. Just those warm moments that Kristen has with Rachel.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Stacy Haiduk

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “I think the music on the show, the summer concerts with Danny Romalotti were career highs for me. Recording songs at Capitol Records and even a Y&R album, were especially fun. More dramatic stories, where I got to really shine emotionally, include the death of Colleen and the weeks leading up to it. I also loved the masquerade ball episodes when we all got to showcase the talents of hair, makeup and wardrobe at the top of their games! And loads of weddings! So many beautiful Y&R weddings!! Can’t pick just one!” Photo credit: CBS

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Anything I do with John McCook [Eric]. We are friends for life.” Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “Walking down the aisle when Olivia was getting married to Ned, a Quartermaine, and remembering watching Genie Francis [Laura] walk down the aisle to Luke when she was a girl, and seeing that Genie was standing there, watching me get married on the show. It was really a lovely moment. I just adore Genie; she is a very special person.” Photo credit: ABC

Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) “Day one on GENERAL HOSPITAL, August 2, 1977. I walked into the studio, it was fresh and alive, I was well-prepared to be on a soap opera and my first scenes were with Susan Brown [ex-Gail].” Photo credit: ABC

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “I would have to say the initial Hope For The Future fashion show that I was a part of when I first started. It was such a fun change of pace on-set, and it was nice seeing Nia Sioux [ex-Emma] dancing, as well.” Photo credit: JPI

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “Some of my fondest memories at Y&R are about our crew. There was a cameraman named Shell Mooney who was on Camera 2. He had the greatest sense of humor. He has since passed and I miss him very much. Also, Kristoff [St. John, ex-Neil] and I were dressing room neighbors for many years. My dressing room was above Kristoff’s room. I would yell down the stairs ‘Come get a coffee with me!’ and he would answer, ‘I’m up in two scenes!’ I would always tell him ‘Don’t worry, we can make it back in time!’ He would always come with me and we would always make it back in time.” Photo credit: CBS