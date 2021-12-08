Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “I would say I’m most like Phyllis because we look alike and she’s a good time. I don’t really drink, but I would drink at a bar with Phyllis. I’m least like Abby [Melissa Ordway, r], who’s so worried about outer appearances and has rich girl problems.” Photo credit: Couresy of Lesley Bohm

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “The least is easy. It’s Quinn. Not a lot in common there, and maybe the most is Carter. He’s a good guy, and I would love to be Lawrence [Saint-Victor, Carter]. Who wouldn’t?” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH) “I think Nikolas is probably the least like me, funnily enough, and the most like me is probably Michael [Chad Duell]. I feel like Michael is kind of just doing his thing! He’s the only character who almost feels like he’s not on a soap opera! He’s reacting to living in a crazy world, but he seems like a normal person.” Photo credit: ABC

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) “For most like me, I’d say Susan Banks [Stacy Haiduk]. She’s a psychic, and I’m very intuitive and into astrology and a little more offbeat in those ways. As for least like me, it’s probably EJ DiMera. He’s icy and cold, and I’m a lot more warm and friendly.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) “I would say I’m most like Nick because he’s a good person and doesn’t get too involved in other people’s problems. He stands up for what’s right and he’s not afraid to mix it up if he needs to. For least, I’m definitely not anything like Ashland [Richard Burgi]. I feel I don’t personally have a problem with owning up to mistakes that I’ve made and I just don’t have any darkness in my past.” Photo credit: CBS

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) “The most like Thomas now, and I think Thomas relates most to, is an early Ridge, and the opposite of that and who he is least like is Brooke [Katherine Kelly Lang].” Photo credit: JPI